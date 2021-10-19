The immediate-past Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC) and chairman, Forum of 2023 Governorship Aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Hon. Chille Igbawua, has described Senator Iyorchia Ayu as highly competent and proper person endowed with the right character and composure to lead the PDP as national chairman.

Hon. Igbawua further congratulated Governor Samuel Ortom and the North-Central stakeholders of the PDP for their choice of the former Senate President Ayu as concensus candidate for the party’s top-job, stressing that Dr Ayu’s sterling qualities in leadership and ability to deliver tough assignments have endeared him to many Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion.

The governorship aspirant equally commended the team spirit of Northern leaders of the PDP for their endorsement of the candidature of Senator Ayu ahead of the PDP special elective convention, adding that their approval was an indication that the PDP was set to return to its winning ways and ready to rescue Nigeria from a rudderless administration.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed on behalf of his 2023 Governorship Consultative Team, Hon. Igbawua stated that Ayu, coming from the Ivory Towers and having served as President of the Senate and Minister, among other sensitive assignments, Senator Ayu has acquired sufficient requisite experience to lead the PDP to greatness and victory.

He maintained that Senator Ayu has the creativity, vibrancy and determination to achieve and deliver on set goals, adding that his leadership of the party will provide excellent norms and deepen the democratic culture.

“You are proof that good things come to those who are prepared to sacrifice to arrive a worthwhile goal and I am confident in your ability, capacity and willpower to rise to this next challenge,” Igbawua added about Ayu.

Meanwhile, the governorship aspirant also felicitated with the Muslim faithful in Benue State on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Maulud celebration, which marks the birth of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

Igbawua, who is a former Member of the House of Representatives, charges Muslim ummah to use the celebration of the Eid-El-Maulud to pray for the peace, security and economic growth of the state and Nigeria in general.