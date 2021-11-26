National chairman-designate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorcha Ayu declared yesterday that his administration will probe the party’s financial records, adding that it might involve external help in the process.

The party chairman and former Senate president, stated this while reading the communique of the two-day PDP national retreat, with the theme: Rescue And Rebuild Nigeria.

Ayu’s vow to revisit the party’s financial books comes against the backdrop of a claim by a former PDP national chairman, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo that over N11 Billion which he left in the party’s coffers could not be accounted after he was sacked from office shortly before the 2011 general election.

Speaking during the retreat Nwodo called for accountability and transparency in the management of party funds added, “We seem to have lost it. I handed over eleven billion in fixed deposits and eight hundred million in the current account when I left as National Chairman after seven months. I don’t see what was done with that money.

“Millions were raised to finish our National Headquarters; we don’t seem to have a trace of where all that money went. Our headquarters is yet to be completed. Today we don’t even have a party account. We have to get back to strict monitoring of our party accounts. Our internal audit department needs to be strengthened and supported by the party leadership.

“Very strict sanctions must be imposed on mismanagement of party funds, I suggest that we include inviting EFCC to probe deserving officers and members and prosecution of those found culpable. This is the only way to create a deterrent,” he said.

Nwodo was succeeded by acting national chairman, Dr Haliru Bello; Abubakar Kawu Baraje; Alhaji Bamanga Tukur; Adamu Muazu; Senator Ali Modu Sheriff; Senator Ahmed Makarfi; and Prince Uche Secondus (2014 and 2017).

However, when asked yesterday what his administration intends to do about the allegation raised by Nwodo, Ayu said “By the time we come to office, accountability will remain our watchword and I want to assure all of you that we will run the PDP administration as transparently as possible.

“The outgoing NWC has set up different committees to look into different areas, we shall take up all the reports, review them, look at the facts and then attend to each issue according to the facts available to us.

“I want to assure you that we shall try to clean our house no matter who is going to be affected, we shall try to clean our house following due process and that due process also includes exhausting all internal conflict resolving mechanisms before we bring in any external intervention when we cannot resolve the issue,” the chairman-designate said.

However, while answering a question on the increase in petrol price, he said the PDP does not believe in visiting more hardship on the Nigerian people.

He added that while the party has not discussed the issue of increase in petroleum prices, “Our general position is that the people of Nigeria are already hard pressed, there is so much hardship.

“If you are poor, you are not going to benefit from what is called petroleum subsidy.”

Meanwhile, the communique from the retreat read in part: “The NWC should commence sustained dialogue with the Nigerian Electorate before the next round of elections.

“The PDP should engage different segments of the voting population especially to encourage youths and women demographics in the rescue.

“PDP to see an emergency need for economic recovery and diversification through appropriate fiscal and monetary policy implementation approach that will help grow the nation’s export potentials, stabilise the foreign exchange regime and present an attraction for local and foreign investments.

“The new NWC should, as matter of urgency, revive and retool the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) as the brainbox, the research and

Policy arm of the PDP.

“The incoming leadership of the party should explore alternative sources of funding for the party via registration fees/annual dues, statutory contributions, sales of mementoes etc,” the communique said. By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

