National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has intervened in the crisis rocking the party in Abia State over zoning of its 2023 governorship ticket.

The crisis arose when the party zoned the ticket to Abia North and Central Senatorial districts, a move which has been interpreted to favour Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s anointed Ngwa kinsman, Prof Uche Ikonne.

“We want Abia to remain a PDP state. We cannot afford to lose the state in 2023. So, you must discuss and solve the problem together,” he counselled the warring members yesterday

Ayu made the remarks when he along with other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) arrived in the state to inaugurate the newly completed Abia State Children’s Specialist Hospital, Umuahia, the state capital.

The PDP chairman had reacted to a demand by placard-caring youths under the aegis of Abia North Youths Assembly who stormed the venue, demanding the return of power to Abia North Senatorial District in 2023.

The one-time Senate president appealed to Ikpeazu and other party stakeholders to resolve the issues threatening to tear the party apart.

Responding to the demand by the youths, Ayu said it was democracy in action even as the choice of candidate is beyond the committee.

Ikpeazu, speaking, noted that he embarked on the project in partnership with Abians in the Diaspora with technical support from Project Cure, Denver, United States to provide specialist healthcare services solely for children.

“We feel that the time has come to build a dedicated hospital for our children. We think it is the right of every child to live. And it is the responsibility of our government to help every Abia child to live,” he said.