Outgoing chairman of the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Comrade Abba Yaro, has described emergence of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman as a big challenge to his party.

Yaro stated this yesterday at Benue APC Youths Council maiden Youth Summit tagged: “Youth, Politics and Nation Building” in Makurdi the state capital.

Ayu, a former president of the Senate, was elected the new national chairman of the PDP at its convention in Abuja on Saturday.

Yaro said it was a big challenge for any political party to have the national chairman of the PDP come from Benue and urged the youth to sit up for the enormous work ahead.

“This is a big challenge to us for the national chairman of the PDP to come from Benue. We must work hard to win come 2023. We must put all sentiments aside and present credible candidates for the forthcoming election. Let us put sentiments aside and do the right thing,” he said.

He commended Governor Bello Yahaya of Kogi State for appointing young people into key positions, adding that come 2023 the APC would do same in Benue if given the mandate.

On the just concluded APC State Congress, Yaro said Comrade Austin Agada was the state chairman-elect and not anyone else.

Yaro admitted that though the party strongly recommended a consensus candidate, but where it could not be achieved, and elections were held.

He said, “Yes there was effort for a consensus candidate, but it didn’t work out so election was conducted and one Austin Agada won.

“We are all brothers in the APC so our dear brother, Omale Omale should accept defeat and wait for another time”.