A Nigerian Commercial Airline AZMAN Air conveying passengers to Nigeria has been gutted by fire.

A reliable source informed our reporter that the Aircraft billed for Nigeria was about leaving Jeddah in Saudi Arabia when the incident occurred.

The Aircraft was billed to convey passengers to Nigeria when the lower part of the Aircraft was gutted with fire.

Sources disclosed that the Aircraft was scheduled to airlift over 120 passengers billed to take off at about 10 pm.

The source noted that the Pilot resorted to suspending the journey, following the fire incident.

Our correspondent reports that in the early hours of Friday a video went viral on Social Media handles showing those who escaped the incident narrating their experiences over the incident.