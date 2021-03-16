ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, AZA MSUE, NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

Kaduna State government has confirmed that only 3 teachers were abducted following the attack by bandits yesterday morning on Rema Primary School, Magajin Gari Ward 2, of Birnin Gwari local government area of the State.

The government also confirmed that no pupil of the school was abducted as two pupils earlier reporting missing were later found. Report has it that the pupils took to their heels when the bandits invaded the school, Briefing journalists yesterday, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “at this time, the state government has compiled and analyzed all the security reports and can confirm that there was indeed an invasion of the said school. The government can confirm that three teachers, Rabiu Salisu, Umar Hassan, and Bala Adamu have been kidnapped.”

Meanwhile, the national president of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of Nigeria, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma has called on states and federal government to as a matter of urgency bring an end to the increased attack of schools in the northern region by bandits and terrorists.

Danjuma who made the call during an interview with the journalists in Kaduna further stressed the need for the federal government to team up with all the security agencies including Police, military, civil defence, and para-military to halt activities of bandits in Nigeria who kidnap Nigerian students and demand ransom.

Also, the foundation for the protection of women and children in Nigeria has called on the state government to provide enough security to

secure schools.

Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, the founder of the NGO, further stressed the need for the government to engage the local hunters in coalition with the JTF towards bringing an end to all the insecurity in the country.