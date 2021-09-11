B Medical Systems, a global leader in the vaccine cold chain industry, has announced plans to roll out an in-transit temperature control technology for vaccine and cold specimen transportation in Africa.

B Medical Systems disclosed that the technology which was recently unveiled for the supply of COVID 19 vaccines will facilitate the safe delivery of vaccines to remote areas in their right temperature.

According to the company, the innovation, the first of its kind in the industry has received a Performance, Quality and Safety (PQS) prequalification from the World Health Organization (WHO) and can reliably transport vaccines or any other specimens in a 2-8 °C temperature range.

In a statement, the company said, ‘‘It is expected to solve the perennial challenge of vaccines wastage in many countries caused by the lack of a reliable end-to-end cold chain movement of vaccines specially to remote areas in their right temperature.

‘‘The successful rollout of immunisation programmes depends on the quality of the vaccine supply chain and the ability to provide a cold chain until the last mile. However, with several health centers located in extremely remote, rural, hostile terrains with minimal road infrastructure, delivering an end-to-end cold chain can be challenging.

“Last-mile has always been the weakest link in the vaccine cold chain. In several regions across the world, the last mile health centers are in remote areas that are difficult to access due to the terrain and infrastructure.

“We are extremely excited to bring such a solution to the market along with Toyota. The refrigerated vaccine vehicle can easily travel through rough terrains and narrow roads delivering vaccines even to the most remote health posts, thereby ensuring an effective last-mile vaccine cold chain delivery.

“The design of the solution also ensures that none of the vials are broken during the delivery process, eliminating vaccine wastage, which is otherwise common in refrigerated trucks. We are very happy that the product received the PQS prequalification. The combined solution has the power to revolutionize the way vaccines are delivered until the last mile,” said Mr. Luc Provost, CEO of B Medical Systems.

The Luxembourg based healthcare company has partnered with Toyota Tsusho Corporation to create a refrigerated vaccine transport vehicle which has also received the Performance, Quality and Safety (PQS) prequalification from WHO to facilitate movement for the vaccines in a safe environment.