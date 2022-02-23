All-day Winehouse, poised to be the toast of many in the Lagos and Abuja entertainment and hospitality sectors, has officially opened in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Founder of the entertainment hub, Nosike Sunny Sike, a.k.a Sunny All Day, has been able to redefine the entertainment experience for Nigerians ever since he launched into the space.

Sunny All Day pulled this off in just six years after leaving Cokobar London to found All-day Winehouse.

Aside B Red and Zubby Michael, who graced the official opening, there were so many other celebrities and socialites including Man like Chico, Duncan Mighty, Instigator PH, among others sighted at the event.

The official opening, according to the founder, was a success as he offered gratitude to God while noting everyone who attended had so much fun.

He disclosed that the club has the capacity to receive more than 250 guests at a go

“The things I said at the opening of the All-day Winehouse 2.0 was to assure my customers maximum fun. They were able to see their Nollywood star, Zubby Michael.

“All-day winehouse offers VIP indoor parties, hosting of birthdays, meetings and also a full lounge experience,” Sunny All Day added.

