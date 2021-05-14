BY SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

The elder brother of popular musician, Sound Sultan, Baba Dee has debunked the rumour that his brother has throat cancer and was being treated in the United States.

Baba Dee, who is also an entertainer, said he was surprised that the news of his brother having throat cancer had gone viral, even as he admitted that Sound Sultan was ill and is in the United States.

News filtered in on Wednesday that the award-winning singer was diagnosed with throat cancer and currently undergoing chemotherapy in the US.

But Baba Dee, who took to his social media handles to debunk the throat cancer story, said the acclaimed singer and actor whose real name is Dare Fasasi said, is convalescing in New York for a different ailment, which he didn’t disclose.

Baba Dee wrote: “He (Sound Sultan) is sick and he is getting better in New York. But throat cancer. Na lie.”

In a related development, Sound Sultan also took to his social media handle earlier to mark the end of the Ramadan fast.

The post on his instagram page seemed an attempt to discredit the throat cancer rumour.

He posted a picture of himself with family and captioned post: “EID MUBARAK TO MY LOVELY Muslim brothers and sisters. MAY ALMIGHTY ALLAH ACCEPT OUR FAST As an act of Ibadah. INSTAGRAM!!! THIS IS NOT THE ONE WITH RAM. I must not ignore the massive show of love. THANK YOU ALL.”

The singer, who has almost clocking two decades on stage, added, “I will tell you my story myself it will be true THEN not false.”

