A child care expert, Mrs Anike Ajayi-Kayode on Tuesday told a Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja that Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James alias Baba Ijesha allegedly groomed and defiled a minor (name withheld).

Ajayi-Kayode, who is the third prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of the actor over allegations of sexually assaulting a minor, also informed the court that the defendant engaged the child in sexual activity when she was seven-years-old on two occasions.

The expert witness had introduced herself to the court as a trained legal practitioner and the Executive Director of the Cece Yara Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation founded to prevent child sexual abuse and provide emergency intervention for children.

Mrs. Ajayi-Kayode also told the trial judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo that she is a certified child forensic interview specialist. She said she has participated in over 25 child forensic interviews.

Baba Ijesha was arraigned before the court by the Lagos State government on a six-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

While being led in evidence by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, the witness described the minor as relaxed, cooperative and having a free recall of events when she was forensically interviewed.

Mrs. Ajayi-Kayode testified, “the clinical presentation of child sexual abuse was quite evident. The perpetuator engaged the child in sexual activity when she was seven-years-old on two occasions.

“The recent one on the 19th of April 2021, he sexually harassed her, touching her body. He told her I touched you some years back, you are so grown, so developed, do you have a boyfriend? We have some unfinished business.

“These are the clinical presentation of child sexual abuse which is engagement of the child.