A child care expert, Mrs Anike Ajayi-Kayode presented by the prosecution in the ongoing trial of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James alias Baba Ijesha on Wednesday played the video of the forensic interview of the alleged victim of the crime before the court.

The video of the interview section conducted by the expert witness on the 14-year-old girl allegedly defiled by Baba Ijesha was admitted in evidence by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court at the last sitting of the court.

The video of the forensic interview showed the victim seated on a sofa relating to the child expert how Baba allegedly defiled her inside their house and inside his car.

When she was asked to relate what she remembered about what happened seven years ago she said Baba Ijesha used to visit them in their house.

She claimed that on the day in question, she was watching a cartoon movie when the defendant said the Mother was not at home.

She gave a description of the position of the female and male dolls pets in their parlour.

Using a female and male dolls for narration, the survivor described wrapping the defendant and invited her to sit on his lap.

She also used the dolls to describe how she was allegedly defiled by the defendant.

The victim further claimed that the defendant asked her if he should bring out his manhood but that she didn’t answer him.

According to her, the defendant brought out his manhood and made her sit on it and that after some time, she felt his wetness.

She said the defendant used a handkerchief to clean himself because she went to the bathroom and used water, soap and a towel to clean herself.

She also maintained that on the second day, the defendant came to their house and told her mother that he brought fruits for her.

She said her mother instructed her to follow him to his car to bring the fruits.

The survivor said it was during this process that the defendant allegedly inserted his car key into her virginal.

She said that she did not ṣee Baba Ijesha again for about seven years until April 19 this year when he suddenly appeared in their new house.

While being cross-examined by the lead defence team, Babatunde Ogala (SAN), Mrs Ajayi-Kayode told the court that she was a qualified lawyer and certified child forensic expert and that she trained and was certified abroad.

The witness also said she was not a child advocate but a child forensic expert who had received training on child psychology and development.