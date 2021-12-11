Also, Pudiya Biaupara Dominic emerged as the vice president (South), Mohammed Suleiman Ibrahim (North), while Akinsola Kayode Kehinde emerged as the secretary and Aminu Ayuba Jibril as treasurer of the Forum.

The election, which was adjudged transparent and free, took place in Abuja on Saturday during the 8th national conference/convention of the National Councilors’ Forum of Nigeria with the theme: ”Consolidating Lawmaking in Revenue Generating at Local Government Level and Curbing the Challenges of Insecurity.”

Babawafa in his acceptance speech said his emergence reflected the supreme will of the Almighty Allah and an overwhelming sacred mandate of all Nigerians residing at the grassroots.

The newly elected president who is the leader of Kano Municipal Area Council also called on the National Assembly and the State Houses of Assembly to expedite action on the debate to grant local government autonomy.

He also described his emergence as a great honour bestowed on him to serve the people.

Babawafa stressed the need for an absolute revolution in terms of financial autonomy and accountability if the nation must progress.

The national president urged all stakeholders and members of the Forum to give the new leadership of the Forum all the necessary support and cooperation.

He said, “Today’s historic victory is the beginning of a new era and leadership of our great forum with focus.

“In terms of duties and obligations, the National Councilors’ Forum opt to be stronger than the Nigeria Governors Forum when properly evaluated because we are closer to the people in the grassroots.

“My goal is to consolidate on the gains of past executives of the Forum and improve on it.”

Babawafa stressed that he will use his new position to bring meaningful development and also bring the government closer to the people.

Speaking further, he noted that Nigerian councilors are worse globally in terms of welfare, stressing that the narratives must change.