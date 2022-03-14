Ibrahim Babayo, played on handicap 19, carded 68 nett and 87 gross score to emerge the overall winner of the March 2022 monthly golf mug tourney sponsored by Lifemate Furniture at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Babayo toppled the rest of the other 224 golfers that participated in the one-day MUG tournament held over the weekend to win the star prize.

P.K. Lassa. who also played on handicap 19, grossed 89 points with 70 nett to win the best nett prize on count-back, while S.L. Makama and E Owoicho finished as first and second runners with the gross score of 87 and 81 and the nett of 70 and 71 respectively.

Meanwhile, the former of Kogi State, Captain Idris Wada and his wife, Farida Wada, shone like million stars to claim top prizes for the veteran and lady categories.

Farida Wada with handicap 15 grossed 86 with 71 nett to emerge the winner of the lady category. E.T Nienge and O. Okeke finished first and second runners respectively.

Former Governor Wada played on handicap 22 scored a gross of 93 with 71 nett to win the veteran category with R. Odekunle and J. Udoh finished second and third respectively.

Speaking to journalists after emerging the overall winner of the Life Mate sponsored March MUG tourney, Babayo, fondly called ‘D Tigers’ of the IBB Golf Club, attributed his victory to hard work and consistent practicing, describing it as a memorable day in his life.

“I’m very happy and glad that I won. All the efforts and consistent practice paid off today. You can never see it coming in golf because it is alway different every day, all days in golf.

“I started playing golf about six to seven years ago, though I have been a member of the IBB Golf Club since 2002 but never got to play until then. But I must confess to you that it is the best thing that has happened to my life, if you play golf you’ll understand what I’m talking about.

“Today is a wonderful day for me, the sponsor has been great, the atmosphere was wholesome and we had a significant day. Being a champion is a memorable day in my life that I’ll not forget. It is a season of good tidings,” he said.

Babayo revealed that his beautiful shot on hole 14th earned him the victory.

“I had a powerful shot in hole 14th that got into the hole for birdie and if you know what hole 14th is in IBB Golf Course, they call it the PGA hole. I had a nice shot there that went straight into the cup. It was a television shot,” he said.

Representative of the sponsor and deputy director of Life Mate, Howard Gao, expressed joy over the successful staging of the event, saying his organisation felt fulfilled.

“We are very fulfilled because everyone enjoyed the event and we are very happy about it. All the participants show their talents in this game.

“In this world not only we are training for our life, we strive for everything and try our best to promote it. Lifemate is a furniture company and in the last 20 years we have tried to be the best and now we are doing something in return to the society which a lot of companies do. For instance, our company started small 20 years ago and we now have branches in different countries and we need to return to society. Sports is good for our health and that is why we are sponsoring golf and it will be employment opportunities. We will continue to do more for society, this is just for a start,” Gao said.

The vice captain of the IBB Golf Club, Mike Ekoja, commended the sponsor and urged other corporate organisations to emulate them.

“Our monthly MUG is one of the special days on our calendar and today’s monthly MUG was sponsored by Lifemate Furniture. We normally want our corporate organisations to come and sponsor our tournaments because they get a lot of mileage out of it. So, Lifemate has done well by keying into this particular month’s MUG.