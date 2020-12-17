By George Kushi

As the 23rd day of December 2020 draws near, the Bachama Kingdom is already in a frenzied mood given that the Hama Bachama would receive a first class staff of office .

It would be recalled that sixteen years ago, the ancient exalted throne was elevated to First Class status by Former Governor Boni Haruna when he handed the first class staff to late Hama Bachama Homun Asaph Zadok Goro Ngakye, Kuzo vudeto.

Since then the Bachama Kingdom has witnessed progress in leaps and bounds. This is evidenced by the ascension of Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen Kwire mana , Kpafrato 11 after the demise of King Asaph.

The exalted office of Hama Bachama is one of the Oldest in Nigeria when taken into consideration the fact that before the twin brothers separated, there had been a chain of monarchs. Since the separation, two Ruling houses , the Bachama and Batta have continued to exist in their present location for the past 300 years and more.

The emergence of Dr Daniel Shaga Ismaila (OON), a scholar and a seasoned administrator as the choice of Bachama Kingmakers, makes a milestone in the Bachama throne. Worthy of note is that it took a lot of persuasion for him to declare his intention to the coveted throne. Like King David who was sought out in faraway lands while tending to his father’s sheep, Daniel Ismaila was chosen from a distant place to come and mount the throne of his ancestors in a contest that involved over ten Princes from where he emerged victorious and had to undergo the Bwatiye rites of ascending the throne.

Having been chosen by the traditional Kingmakers without interference from Government, the name of Daniel Shaga Ismaila was presented to the Government and received the consent of His Excellency Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri after which the traditional rites were observed before he rode into Numan from the traditional palace in Lamurde.

His trip to Numan was epoc making as tens of thousands thronged the road in all village settlements that he has to pass through. The wide acceptance of the new King saw to it that the bridge in Numan was vibrating with the multitude on and around it.

The 23rd December 2020 is much looked forward to by the people as preparations are in top gear to receive guest from near and far with the normal Bwatiye Hospitality. The venue in Makwada Square is receiving a facelift in preparation for the grand event.

In tune with the present prevailing condition of the COVID 19 pandemic, arrangements have been made to ensure that people wear the facemasks and maintain some degree of social distancing. Various Committees have been set up with Chief Joel Madaki chairing the Main Organizing Committee. It would be a period of funfair with traditional dances and several cultural displays from across the Kingdom and beyond.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri will present the First Class staff of office to the 29th Hama Bachama which is a clear recognition by the state Government.

As anticipated, prominent dignitaries will grace the occasion. Traders and merchants will have a field day selling different wares that can be taken as surveniers. It will also be a day of feasting as visitors enjoy the legendary peppered fish produced no where else but Numan.

As Homun Daniel Shaga Ismaila (OON) Kpawo Nomwe Gilongo Diya prepares to receive the staff of office, many will testify to the fact that law and order has been returned to the land . This is a clear indication that the traditional authority of the Hama Bachama is in tandem with the state Government under Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

George Kushi is a member of the Media Committee for the Coronation of the 29th Hama Bachama.