In times of crisis, statesmen and women rise up to frontally confront the problem while lesser minds massage distractions and pontificate on impossibilities. Whereas statesmen turn challenges to ladders for climbing to greater conquests, lesser minds stay rooted in a past where change is a taboo and progress a mortal sin.

When the Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, made his now famous call on the federal government to ban open grazing of cattle nationwide in order to staunch the prime cause of rifts between indigenous farming communities and nomadic Fulani herdsmen, I immediately remembered Josiah Gilbert Holland’s evergreen invocation:

GOD, give us men! A time like this demands

Strong minds, great hearts, true faith and ready hands…

Men who possess opinions and a will…

Tall men, sun-crowned, who live above the fog

In public duty, and in private thinking…

Put aside our cut-throat politics for a change and eyeball the burgeoning centrifugal crisis ominously hovering over the nation. For a change, cast aside the ‘My-Alphabeths-Are-Better-Than-Yours’ roulette of the APC-PDP tango. Put on the cap of plain, honest-to-God common sense and answer this question: Given the advancement of society and our aspirations for the future, should nomads still be herding their cattle on foot across thousands of kilometres as they did in the 19th century?

That simple question is what some squint-eyed people are scared of answering. They would rather hide behind the finger of the vacuous argument that their forefathers roamed the wilderness from the North to the South and therefore they are duty bound to continue in the tradition of their forefathers. Some of the selfish political elite who back this backward argument live in the comfort of the big cities and their children are either abroad or enjoying preferential postings in the federal and state government agencies.

But they want the children of the poor who tend their cattle to continue as illiterate serfs, moving from wilderness to wilderness in search of grazing fields for cattle, trampling on farmlands and ancestral heritage of other people in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavily armed cattle rustlers, mostly from across the Magreb who chanced upon our ungoverned spaces, seized the opportunity to make hay. Many herders lost their herds and, in frustration, acquired their own arms and took to the forests to join the bandits dispensing terror in exchange for cash. Others who still had some cattle openly advertised their newly acquired AK47 to deter any prospective rustler. But somewhere along the line, water and mud co-mingled in a marshy mess and there was no way of distinguishing between a herder, a bandit, a kidnapper and, indeed, a Boko Haram decapitator.

It was in the midst of all this confusion and the attendant national outrage that men and women of goodwill came up with suggestions that medieval cattle herding across hills and plains and wildernesses and valleys was no longer tenable. The frequent destruction of farmlands, clashes with various indigenous populations all over the country and profiling of the Fulani as an invading army with territorial ambitions was tearing the country apart, they said.

While self-appointed tribal spokesmen put on the mantle of arrogance and declared that the only condition for peace was to allow the Fulani to continue open grazing all over the country, some men of conscience, at great political risk, rose up to the occasion and demonstrated their belief in the age-old saying, “Never worry about who will be offended if you speak the truth; worry, instead, about who will be misled if you don’t”.

Governor Ganduje, himself a Fulani, has been in the frontline of those seeking a modern solution to an ancient problem. Last January, shortly after a visit to President Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, Ganduje called on the Federal Government to enact a law banning the movement of cattle from the North to other parts of the country in order to resolve the incessant clashes between farmers and herders and address the challenge of cattle rustling. “My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the middle belt and to the Southern part of Nigeria. Otherwise we cannot control the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and also cannot control cattle rustling which is affecting us greatly.”

Ganduje believes that challenges can be tweaked to become stepping stones. His $95 million Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development project, KSADP, mainly financed by the Islamic Development Bank and the Life and Livelihoods Fund (LLF), a development initiative through which the bank and other organisation provide concessional financing to its member countries, is on stream.

“The KSADP will provide the much–needed solution to farmer/herder conflicts, unfettered nomadism as well as enhance the development of pastoral communities”, he stated. “The project will improve the capacity of our herdsmen to produce and process more milk and pave way for quality beef production.” Very soon, when the Ganduje vision is realised, Kano will boast of the largest cattle and grains market in West Africa.

And recently, during the commissioning of 25 housing units of RUGA settlement out of 200 units earmarked for construction at Dansoshiya forest, in Kiru local government, he noted that the facility would help the state achieve the following:

Ensure that only bona fide Nigerian herdsmen were accommodated

Prevent future herdsmen/farmers clashes

Prevent cattle rustling, kidnapping and other criminal acts

Modernise the cattle breeding system and improve yield of milk

Provide good healthcare and educational system to the herders

Create wealth for both the community and the government

The Managing Director of the State Investment and Properties Company (KSIP), who is also the Chairman of the state RUGA Committee, Dr Jibrilla Muhammad, has since confirmed that the state government plans to convert the five major forests in Kano to Rugas, starting with Dansoshiya forest which spans about 20 sq miles. The forest has two streams traversing the land. A dam is currently under construction on site. Grass is being planted on 36 hectares to provide sustainable grazing for cattle. Other facilities on site, apart from the housing units, include solar power, cold storage and public conveniences.

While some other state executives are agonising over the ban on open grazing in southern states, Ganduje had long ago begun preparations to turn cattle business to big business. His position is supported by Tanimu Yakubu who was an Economic Adviser to President Yar’Adua and had earlier carried out a research which showed that the main cause of desertification in the North is open grazing. Yakubu says ranching is the way to go.

“A recurring conclusion drawn from evidences gathered in the field was that open grazing was a key factor responsible for destroying 90% of the vegetation cover in Northern Nigeria from 1960 to 2000. If we can help it, this destructive trend that’s making our environment increasingly hostile to all fauna and flora must be arrested and reversed. It must also not be imported to Southern Nigeria”, said Yakubu.

And that leaves Attorney General Malami and his band of traditional grazers in the lurch, more so as southern governors, through their chairman, Governor Akeredolu, have restated their resolve to enforce the ban on open grazing: “Clinging to an anachronistic model of animal husbandry, which is evidently injurious to harmonious relationship between the herders and the farmers as well as the local populace, is wicked and arrogant”, said Akeredolu.

He concluded: “Mr Malami is advised to approach the court to challenge the legality of the laws of the respective states banning open grazing and decision of the Southern Governor Forum taken in the interest of their people… The decision to ban open grazing stays. It will be enforced with vigour.”

Now you see the sense in win-win situation of the Ganduje example? Problems are better tackled with brains, not brawn.

Thank you, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, for showing Nigeria that problems can be solved and prosperity enhanced by applying a mixture of common sense , science and old-fashioned fellow-feeling.