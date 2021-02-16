By Ray Morphy

Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society. It is the most populous country in Africa and the most populous black nation on earth. One of the greatest challenges that have faced this nation over the years is leadership!

We haven’t had leadership that can rise above ethnic affiliation and lead this nation as one united country despite diversity. This lack of leaders is perhaps the key reason why Nigeria has continued to be a crawling giant after 60 years of independence and self-rule.

Our founding fathers tried to build a nation out of diverse peoples and were partially successful. It was expected that with the passage of years, integration would be speeded up, but now, the reverse is the case.

Despite the acceptance of federalism as the system of governance, a system that suites a multi-ethnic society even at that, it could not stop the Civil War, which was in large part caused by ethnic and religious divisions.

Sadly 50 years after the Nigerian Civil War, the drum beat of war is being beaten again by some unpatriotic politicians and their hired intellectual thugs.

The world is a global village and social media has brought the people closer together than ever before. Unfortunately, in Nigeria, social media is tearing the people apart instead of bringing the people together. The old fault lines are widening, while new ones are emerging. The result is a nation more divided today than it was in 1960.

The story coming out from many parts of the country about ethnic killings, ethnic profiling and suspicion of hidden agendas are all symptoms of a society at the edge of precipice. And the recent news of killings and displacements of persons and quit notices have made many Nigerians to question their faith in Nigeria. And all it takes is one minor disagreement to arise between two persons of different ethnic origin and merchants of hate would take advantage of it to unleash mayhem on the innocent. A sad example is what is happening in parts of South West.

According to media reports at least 11 people were buried on Sunday in the aftermath of Friday’s altercation between Hausa traders and Yoruba at Shasa Market in Akinyele local government area of Oyo State. Many traders, women and children displaced by the violence are still in many places taking refuge, including the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), in Ibadan. All sides have casualties.

According to the media, a crisis erupted on Thursday when a porter carrying a basket of tomatoes inadvertently nudged a Yoruba woman. The woman allegedly retaliated and organised a group of Yoruba thugs to avenge. The fight snowballed to Friday during which many people were killed and dozens of shops, worship centres and houses destroyed.

No Nigerian no matter how aggrieved has a right to take laws into his or her own hands. There are constituted authorities for the reporting of any infringement. Nigerians have the right to live in any part of the country they want, however they must also obey the laws and constituted authorities in their host communities and states.

Unfortunately, the inability of the authorities to control and sanction non state violence has led to resentments and disquiet.

The South West has been bedeviled by kidnappings and murders carried out by persons not indigenous to the zone. Expectedly this has led to tensions and anger against those who have been identified as the perpetrators.

Despite the resentments, no Nigerian has a right to issue a quit notice to another Nigerian just as no Nigerian should make any tribe uncomfortable in their own homeland. Unlawful behaviour has persisted recently because those in authority failed to hold vandals accountable. As a result of the failure of state actors to punish culprits, non-state actors like Sunday Igboho have taken charge.

Last month Ibadan-based politician and youth leader, Sunday Igboho issued seven-day ultimatum to the Fulani community in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo State, over allegation that they are responsible for the rising insecurity and kidnapping in the area.

The popular thug gave the quit notice when he led some youths to the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, to register their displeasure over the recent killings in the axis.

Igboho, who led the youths that set fire on the abandoned cow market in the town, accused the Fulani of being responsible for the crime in the area. In a video which has gone viral on social media, Igboho told Sarkin Fulani that he gave them (Fulani herders) seven days to leave the area or he will deal with them. And he went ahead to execute his threat along with his supporters.

In many other parts of the country outside the South West the story is also the same. Herdsmen, bandits and armed robbers have been terrorizing Nigerians and fueling ethnic tension and suspicion. The situation now calls for leaders who would rise above ethnic interests and work to heal national wounds. That is why the silence of some of the nation’s leaders is unacceptable even as the country boils.

Martin Luther King Jnr captured it aptly when he said, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” This country should never forget those who kept silent in this perilous time.

Nigeria’s diversity is not a curse but a blessing. The diversity of the United States and India has made these two countries powerhouses of technological innovation and creativity. If worshipping the same way and belonging to the same ethnicity is the sine qua non for development, Somalia would not have become a failed state.

Let us stop-beating war drums and embrace peace. But first, the government of the day must rise to punish lawbreakers according to the law without regard to the ethnic or religious orientation of the culprits. It is because those in authority failed to prosecute

terrorists, kidnappers, killers and rapists among others, that men like Sunday Igboho emerge on the scene as freedom fighters.

The authorities must act to build confidence, they must work to whittle down the perception that government is partial and is working in tandem with certain ethnic and cultural interests.

Aluta Continua!