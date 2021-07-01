Several Nigerians were shocked by the arrest of the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu fled from justice in Nigeria to the United Kingdom, two years ago and had been talking tough about the creation of Biafra Republic. He threatened war in the country, if the Igbos are not allowed to have their own Republic.

His Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was declared a terrorist organisation. He was arrested and arraigned in court and kept in custody before he was later granted bail. Rather than allow justice to take its course, he was said to have all along been instigating violence in the Southeast.

Kanu later fled from the country to the United Kingdom, after alleging that soldiers killed his kinsmen and eversince, there has been a manhunt for him.

According to him, he had to run away from the country after his home in the east was invaded by soldiers and burnt down, explaining he had to escape to save his life.

His arrest is still shrouded in secrecy as there are procedures for his extradition from the UK, which many believed may have been breached if actually he was arrested from UK.

The attorney general of the federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who announced his arrest did not disclose the location of where the arrest had taken place. Malami simply said, ‘’Recent steps taken by the federal government saw to the interception of Kanu on Sunday, the 27th day of June, 2021.

“Nwannekaenyi Nnamdi Ngozichukwu Okwu-Kanu, born 25th September, 1967 at Afaraukwu, Abia State Nigeria, is a holder of Nigerian Passport No. A05136827, first issued 17th October, 2013, at FESTAC, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is recalled that Kanu was arrested on 14th October 2015 on 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods” Malami said.

However, there has been mixed feelings over his arrest since it was disclosed by the AGF.

A lawyer, Emeka Anukwu Afo, called for restraint among the supporters of Kanu.

‘’I hope his trial will be transparent enough for everyone to see and be satisfied with the process’’, he said.

Whether or not he will be convicted and sentenced to prison, this will be decided in the next few months when his trial begins on July 26, 2021.

Upon jumping bail, Kanu has been accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and the Nigerian State and institutions.

Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in Southeastern part of Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authority.