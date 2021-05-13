By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

As the rains come, it is vital to begin taking preemptive steps against flooding, a disaster that usually leaves a trail of devastation in its wake causing grief to entire families while decimating the country’s economy.

Counting from 2012, flooding has taken about 363 lives and displaced over 2.1 million people from their homes.

There are tragic flood stories across states such as: Lagos, Delta, Anambra, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Osun, Taraba, Kebbi states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) among others.

A report released by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in December 2020 states “the devastating impact of the 2020 flooding killed 68 people, affected 35 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 320 local councils and over 129,000 people.”

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) in February predicted that the country is expected to have rainfall amounts from 400mm in the north to over 3000mm in the south this year 2021.

Also, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in its 2021 AFO forecast indicated that 302 local government areas (LGAs) in 36 states including the FCT would fall within the moderate probable flood risk areas.

A flood victim, Jacob Usman, resident in Zuba in the FCT told me, “Several farmlands in Zuba were overrun by flood, putting farmers in a difficult situation and causing food shortages. We don’t want to have that this year.”

Another victim Fatima Mohammed who resides in Giri area of the FCT says, “Last year’s flood damaged a lot of houses and property, especially at Giri and Gwagwalada. I was affected and have not recovered.

“We didn’t see some of our neighbours for days. I know of a family of five that were swept away by flood at Giri and so many people lost their lives.

“We call on the government to help provide a lasting solution to prevent what happened last year, as we approach the rainy season,” she lamented.

In a chat with the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Manzo Ezekiel, he says that NEMA is working with relevant stakeholders to escalate information and also mitigate the impact of flood in the country.

“As an agency, we work with reliable data from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) who are in charge of forecasting and predicting the amount of rainfall and flood risks in the country.

“ NIMET in February released this year’s climate prediction and NEMA has called for a technical meeting with experts to analyse the predictions. In a few days, NEMA will make public the disaster implications on the data released and coordinate other agencies towards managing the situation.”

Meanwhile, he urged Nigerians to desist from building houses on waterways and dumping refuse into gutters.

