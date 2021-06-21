Farmers across Yobe State, especially those in the areas ravaged by terrorists, Geidam and Buni-Yadi, have described continued onslaught on the insurgents by the security operatives in the northeast as the surest way of reclaiming farmlands and farming areas for more harvest.

The farmers have equally described shortage of farm implements, such as tractors, herbicides and provision of fertiliser in good time, as some of the major factors hindering mass crop production in the peaceful as well as liberated communities.

Farmers in more peaceful areas such as Gashu’a and Potiskum say provision of more farm implements among others will support improved production.

Farmers, Modu Garin-Gada and Abubakar Yadi disclosed that Though, there were attacks on Geidam town by the insurgents in recent times while some areas are still inaccessible in Gujba, the recent efforts by the military in the area is encouraging and is the only way of securing back their land and hope for farming.

“We know nothing but farming, hence if we can be given enough security and the needed farm implements among other support, definitely there will be increased food production,” they said.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Police in Yobe State, ASP Abdulkarim Dungus, notes that the command has in collaboration; the Military, Civil Defence, DSS among other sister agencies and are working hard towards the safety of farmers in the state.

Dungus in a chat told me that the commissioner of Police in the state, Yahaya S. Abubakar, has met with stakeholders, including local personalities such as district, village and ward heads where issues of conflict resolutions among farmers and herders were discussed and some strategies outlined.

“The commissioner of Police CP Yahaya S. Abubakar has also summoned the meeting of all heads of department of the Command for a strategy meeting geared towards reducing the risk of farmer/herder crisis in addition to securing farms and farmers across the state.

“We are working assiduously with the military and other sister agencies towards ensuring that our farmers are back to farm, while areas with other crises especially between farmers and pastoralists are curtailed,” Dungus explained.

Yobe State governor had at inception, procured 103 brand new Mercy Ferguson tractors and its implements and distributed them to farmers across the state for enhanced agricultural production.

The administration has also in 2020 procured 9000 metric tons of NPK fertiliser and distributed to farmers at subsidised rate. Findings shows that efforts are on top gear for more fertiliser this farming year.