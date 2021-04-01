By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

Water scarcity in some areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is generating a lot of concern for residents. Various efforts to find out the reason for the water scarcity have yielded no positive results, because those authorised to speak on the issue are not willing to explain why there has been a shortage of water supply in the territory.

However, a senior official of the FCT Water Board who preferred anonymity, explained that the unexpected population growth has overwhelmed existing water infrastructure and ruined the careful plans for water service delivery in the territory.

“This is what has made what we have been doing to ensure regular water supply in the FCT useless. None of us believed that the FCT was going to have this huge number of people and not within this space of time,” he said.

The acting general manager of the Board, Dame Joy Okoro, had previously emphasised the need for stakeholders and donor agencies to collaborate to build resilience around water-related risks and disasters.

Okoro made this call while speaking during the 2021 World Water Day commemoration held at Government Science and Technical College Garki, Abuja. He stressed the need to protect water’s vital sources, saying water needs to be valued, which highlighted the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Valuing Water.’

When I visited some areas in the territory to speak with some of the affected residents, they lamented that there is a lack of water supply in satellite towns like Kubwa, Gudu, Gwagwalada, and Airport road areas in Abuja. The residents said they were told by FCT Water Board that this was due to a damaged pipeline feeding a major water treatment plant in Usuma Dam, Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

Mrs Chukwuemeka Uzo, a resident of Garki area of Abuja, explained that water vendors popularly known as Mairuwa are capitalising on the situation to sell water for N500 for the cart load of ten 20kg jerricans, which used to be N250.

Another resident, Christina Joseph lamented that, “For more than one week there has been no water in this area. The week before, there was no water for several days. The water sellers are oppressing us, enough is enough. Please FCT Water Board, pity us that have kids. This issue is frustrating.

Some residents have also expressed worry over possible outbreak of cholera in the capital city, if the issue of the water scarcity is not tackled quickly enough.