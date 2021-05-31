Recent development in the petroleum sector show that the federal government is ready to walk its talk by fixing the country’s long abandoned refineries and encourage more to spring up from the private sector.

Nigerians once again are hopeful of recent pronouncement by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that it has kick-started the process of reviving the existing refineries, beginning with Port Harcourt Refinery.

Nigeria has four major refineries with a total installed capacity of 445,000 bpsd. They include old Port Harcourt Refinery, commissioned in 1965, with a capacity of 60,000 bpsd;

Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, commissioned in 1978, with a capacity 125,000 bpsd; Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, commissioned in 1980, with a capacity 110,000 boss; and New Port Harcourt Refinery, commissioned in 1989, capacity 150,000 boss.

However, these plants in the last 15 to 20 years had a poor operational record with average capacity utilisation hovering between 15 and 25 per cent per annum.

As a result, over 70 to 80 per cent of the national petroleum product demand is met through import.

The NNPC through a statement said that

Port Harcourt Refinery Complex (PHRC) would ‘roar back to life’ on or before April 5, 2023 when repairs would have been completed on the old refinery also known as Area 5.

The group managing director (GMD), NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, who was represented by the Chief Financial Officer, Umar Ajiya, said the corporation remained totally committed to this work.

The myth that once the refineries are fixed and begin to refine crude oil in the country, petroleum products would become cheaper, has sadly been busted.

In a chat with a petroleum engineer, professor of energy economy, and former president, National Association of Energy Economists, Prof. Wumi Iledare, he explained that once the refineries are functional the country will have a lot of value added to the economy, but this would not translate to reduction in fuel pump prices as being speculated in some quarters.

“That speculation has no economic basis. Except government would pay for the cost of the crude, and that means taking money from the federation account which is still a form of subsidisation,” he said.

He notes that what could happen with crude refined at home is that it will reduce pressure on foreign exchange.

And only goods that Nigeria does not have and is vital to supporting the economy will affect demand for foreign exchange which is good, he said.

Prof. Iledare contested that even now that Nigeria does not refine its oil in the country, fuel prices are cheaper compared to what obtains in countries where oil is refined within.