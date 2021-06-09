The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently released the Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter of 2021, with Nigeria recording a slight growth of 0.5 per cent year-on-year compared with 0.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 1.9 per cent growth in the comparable period of 2020.

According to the NBS, aggregate GDP stood at N40.014 trillion in nominal terms, which is higher when compared to the first quarter of 2020 when aggregate GDP of N35.647 trillion was recorded, indicating a year on year nominal growth rate of 12.25 per cent.

Crude output rose to 1.72 million barrels per day in the first quarter from 1.56million in the last quarter of 2020, according to the report. But production remains below what it was before the coronavirus-linked lockdowns decimated demand and prices fell. Oil GDP contracted by 2.2 per cent, compared with a drop of 19.8 per cent in the previous three months.

While oil contributes less than 10 per cent of the country’s GDP, it’s a key driver of growth and provides most of the hard currency needed to power other industries and finance the government, and FBNQuest Capital calculates the indirect oil economy makes up at least 40 per cent of GDP.

Oil’s formal share of real GDP was 9.2 per cent in Q1 21, which makes it the fifth largest sector in the economy after agriculture, trade, information & communications and manufacturing. The non-oil economy expanded by 0.8 per cent from a year earlier, driven by manufacturing that grew 3.4 per cent, the sector’s first increase in a year.

Agriculture accounted for 22.4 per cent of total GDP in Q1 and grew by 2.3 per cent in the same quarter. Crop production accounted for 88 per cent of agriculture GDP and grew by 2.3 per cent, as livestock, forestry and fishing segments grew by 1.7, 1.3 and 3.2 per cents respectively but each from a low base. In Q1, the manufacturing sector grew by 3.4 per cent compared with a contraction of -1.5 per cent recorded in Q4.

Commenting on the GDP figures, Economist at Cordros Capital, Abdulazeez Kuranga, noted that “the recovery remains somewhat fragile at this point.”

Rising from the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele noted that , the recovery was very fragile given that the GDP of 0.51 per cent was still far below population growth rate.

To him, “there is a strong need for the Monetary Authorities to consolidate on all administrative measures taken not only to rein in inflation, but also on the actions so far taken to grow output.

“Such measures should include boosting consumption and investments, as well as diversifying the base of the economy through foreign exchange restrictions for the importation of goods and food products that can be produced in Nigeria.”