The growing rate of suicide has become a disturbing issue in Nigeria. It is no secret that many, particularly youths who have committed suicide have done so as a way of escaping life’s difficulties.

Last week, the media was awash with stories of a 200-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo State, Feranmi Fasunle Omowumi, who reportedly committed suicide for a reason that is yet to be known.

Omowumi, a student of the Political Science Department, reportedly drank sniper insecticide in her room on that fateful day.

While speculations ran amok about why she did what she did, many believed it was as a result of a failed relationship.

According to a source, ”She took Sniper with Garri. When people got to know, she was first taken to the Health Centre, then to the state specialist hospital, Ikare, and then FMC (Owo) where she died. Till now, no one knows the reason(s) behind her misfortune”.

The university management, through its spokesperson, Mr. Victor Akinpelumi, who confirmed the incident, said the cause was unknown.

In a chat with a lady who chose anonymity, her brother took his own life over what she called a ‘minor’ disagreement between him and his wife-to-be. And that before the sad incident, her brother always kept to himself, a character that is becoming prevalent these days.

Depression which can trigger suicide can be caused by poor academic performance, failed relationships and financial problems, among others. The Coronavirus Pandemic has also caused a lot of strain and stress on individuals, with the lockdown, businesses crumbling, people losing their jobs. There’s also pockets of insecurity causing untold pain and hardship.

A Pharmacist, Babalola Taiwo, told me that both the family, school counselors and the government have a role to play in reducing the act among youths. “If we are to trace the source, you will agree with me that so many victims of suicide are introverts. The menace is not common among extroverts.”

Taiwo, in terms of solutions says because suicide is common among students these days, counselors should monitor students while parents should cultivate a habit of listening to their children and advising them at all times. We should stop the hogwash of stigmatising suicide victims and instead have the federal government look at ways to make services of psychiatrists accessible to all.

It is time we embrace the habit of becoming our brother’s keeper instead of minding our business!