The country indeed experienced a Black Friday on the 21 of May 2021, as the death of the Chief Of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 members of the Armed Forces shocked Nigerians across state and abroad. This is indeed a big blow to the fight against insecurity. And while every man is appointed to die, no one expects it so suddenly.

Nigerians would remember Brigadier-General Mohammed Abdulkadir, Brigadier-General Olatunji Olayinka, Brigadier-General Abdulrahman Kuliya, Major Lawal Aliyu Hayat, Major Nura Hamza and Sergeant Umar Saidu, an orderly to the COAS. The crew men were Flight-Lieutenant Alfred Ayodeji Olufade, Flight-Lieutenant Taiwo Olufemi Asaniyi, Sergeant Adesina Isaiah and Aircraftman Oyedepo Matthew.

These gallant officers were on active service to the nation and on their way to Depot Nigeria Army, Zaria for the passing out parade of new recruits on Saturday 22 of May, when their plane went down.

All the bodies were moved to the military cemetery along Airport Road, Abuja, for interment with military and family members in attendance. The President was represented by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihir Magashi (Rtd).

Former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar could not have been more apt when he said the honour the officers and men of the armed forces can give to the late Chief of Army Staff is to continue fight against insurgency and bring back security to the country.

The former chief of defence staff, Gen Martin Luther Agwai had also opened up to say, “It is a very sad moment for all of us as a country, the armed forces and particularly the Army. To lose the chief of army staff is a great blow. But I believe the greatest service they can do for him is not only to mourn him, but, but they should succeed in the mission he had wanted.” This is what the army should focus on.

Appointed in January 26, 2021 the COAS was in his position for 115 days. We believe these 115 days should matter with doubled efforts to continue where he started.

Before this tragic occurrence, Nigeria experienced two other military crashes this year alone. February 21, 2021 saw a King Air Beechcraft B350i aircraft crash in Abuja taking the lives of all on-board. Again, in March 31, 2021 an Air Force Alpha Jet went missing while offering air support to ground troops in Borno State. We should blame the culprit insecurity for all that is happening and with this knowledge, all hands should be on deck to put a final stop to this sequence of tragedies, that we can know Nigeria as it once was in the times of the Founding Fathers, and lead it to the glorious future that they had sacrificed their lives for.