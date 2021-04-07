By INNOCENT ODOH, Abuja

T he spectacle of bloodletting in Owerri, the Imo state capital, early Monday morning, April 5, violated the serenity of the city when unknown gunmen unleashed attacks on the police headquarters and the custodial centre in the town.

After about two hours of the dastardly operation, the attackers left a trail of blood, tears, charred vehicles, burnt facilities and a number of security officers killed with such ferocity and sophistication that could be attributed only to a well-organised and well-trained gang of murderers.

The killers had a field day releasing nearly 2,000 inmates from the custodial centre without much resistance from the security operatives. This is dangerous because among the escapee inmates are hardened criminals and many others with moral deficiency who will then unleash more havoc on the society.

This attack sent shock waves across the country and beyond. The impacts have continued to generate reactions. President Muhamamdu Buhari called the attackers ‘terrorists’ and vowed that concerted efforts will be made to unmask them.

However, the most disturbing dimension to the Owerri incident has been the pattern of killings that has targeted security operatives, especially the police, in the last two months in the south east and parts of the south-south. In the period following the EndSARS protests, the police in the regions have taken a heavy toll of attacks.

Many of their men have been killed, maimed and their infrastructure destroyed. It is unacceptable that in this circumstance, security agents will have to pay heavily for whatever grievances that these heartless killers may have harboured.

This sad occurrence has the potential to fuel certain negative insinuations about certain subterranean moves to destabilise the country using the south east as the launch pad, which may attract heavy reprisal from the security forces, a move that could spill even the blood of the innocent and deepen the crisis.

A public affairs analyst, Dr. Katch Ononuju, told me that the violence was perpetrated by a “desperate fifth columnist conniving with other forces, to find a reason to send an army of occupation in the east and militarise the region for ulterior motives.”

He however, says it is not an intelligent strategy even as he urged the people of the zone not to panic. The police should carry out a thorough investigation on the pattern of killings of their own men, and take proactive measures to curb the growing menace.

While the violent radicals in the south east must be fished out for this utter disregard for human lives and property, it has become imperative for the federal government to exercise caution in handling this issue to avoid reckless narratives that would lead to ethnic profiling.

Above all, the government should employ strategic security intelligence to arrest the perpetrators of this crime.