The former South African President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15months jail term! He earned this honour for failing to appear at the corruption inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. South Africa’s top court, the Constitutional Court, last week sentenced Zuma to prison for defying a court order that he should testify before the Zondo commission investigating allegations of rampant corruption during the period when he Zuma was president from 2009 to 2018. Several witnesses, including former cabinet ministers and top executives of state-owned corporations, testified of Zuma’s wrongdoings , including allowing his associates, the Gupta family, to influence cabinet appointments and recipients of lucrative state contracts.

Although Zuma did not turn himself in to authorities within five days, as the court ruling had ordered, he now faces arrest by police for his tardiness. The importance of this land mark sentencing in addressing the menace of corruption on the African continent cannot be overemphasized. On Friday, he filed an application with the Constitutional Court to rescind his sentence, which the court will hear on July

“We have written to the Constitutional Court and applied that this sentence be rescinded or reduced, and we have now been given a date to go and state our case,” said Zuma. He wants the country’s top court to annul his 15-month jail sentence, saying it was excessive, unjust and might kill him if he catches COVID-19 in prison.

Since he left office in 2018, Zuma has faced several legal efforts aimed at bringing him to justice on allegations of grand corruption, during and before his time as president. These include Zondo’s inquiry, as well as another court case relating to a $2 billion arms deal in 1999, when Zuma was deputy president.

The Zondo Commission is examining allegations of high-level graft involving three Indian-born businessmen, the brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta, during Zuma’s period in power. Allegations against Zuma include that he allowed the Gupta brothers to plunder state resources and influence policy. He and all three Gupta brothers have denied any wrongdoing.

Zuma’s sentencing to jail has once again shown that some Africans are Africa’s worst enemies! Instead of celebrating this landmark victory of the people, and thanking the court for making Zuma accountable for his actions in office, some of his followers are defiant. There are reports that some supporters of Zuma have formed what they say is a human shield outside his home in a bid to prevent his arrest and subsequent imprisonment.

However, despite the appeal against his sentencing and the so-called human shield by his supporters, Zuma has been told in no uncertain terms that in South Africa, no one is above the law. By this sentencing of the former president to jail, the South African judiciary has demonstrated courage that is lacking in most African countries! They have shown that it is possible to punish the high and mighty in the society when they go against the law.

In Nigeria, it seems unthinkable that a former president can be jailed, this is despite several documented allegations leveled against them by NGOs, the media and many other Nigerians. Not even former governors have been held accountable for their misdeeds and acts of corruption talk more of former presidents.

As a matter of fact there are governors who left office since 2007 whose corruption trials is still rigmaroling in the courts. Some who have court cases have gone on to become senators that are supposedly making laws for ‘good governance’ when they have not finished answering for their misdeeds as governors. In our country there is no genuine commitment to the fight against corruption. Despite claims that we are fighting corruption, the assessment report by the Transparency International (TI) clearly indicates otherwise.

A few days ago forty-two civil society organisations (CSOs) expressed concern over the “manipulations” in the electoral act amendment bill. What was the issue at stake? While Nigerians were not watching, the National Assembly blocked the transmission of election results through electoral means in clause 50(2) of the bill.

In clause 88 of the proposed legislation, the lawmakers also tripled expenses for presidential, gubernatorial, Senate and House of Representatives elections by about 200 percent.

The alleged action by the National Assembly has drawn criticism from many Nigerians. How can we have free and fair election with this kind of manipulative lawmakers? Obviously they want electoral corruption to continue because that makes it easier for them to win elections. The manipulation of section 50(2) undermines Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s effort to improve the election results management regime, considering that we recently witnessed the successful introduction of the election results viewing portal in some of the off-cycle elections, which improved the integrity of the process greatly.

The increase in spending limits is an indication that the National

Assembly is committed to entrenching a political system that is heavily monetized. A heavily monetized political process is a breeding ground for corruption by the political elite. It also means that they want the political space to be dominated by moneybags, thus, making political office beyond the reach of the average Nigerian.

Leaders must show commitment to the effort to rid the country of corruption. The judiciary must be willing to wield the big stick according to the statute. And this wielding of big stick must be speedy and irrespective of the status of any lawbreaker. That is why what happened to Jacob Zuma should be a lesson for both our politicians and anti-corruption agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). There should be no sacred cow in the fight against corruption.

– Aluta Continua!