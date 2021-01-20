“Today is Tuesday the 19 of January 2021 and the time is approximately 4:49pm GMT!” In just a few hours, the World will hopefully be well rid of Donald Trump, both domestically and internationally. “ MAY I GET AN AMEN… SING HALLELUJAH!”

As the hours to the disastrous tenure of the Donald Trump Presidency in America tick away, every citizen of the World can finally exhale a huge air of relief that the four long year paroxysm of discontent is finally over. A good number of Americans did the needful and kicked the Oaf-In-Chief out of the most powerful office in the world. Finally, it’s curtains for the Sh*t-Show from the wild fusillade of outrages and polemics, dishonesty, nastiness, hate-mongering, discrimination, unpleasantness, lies and vainglory, that has raised everyone’s blood pressure since November 2016. “BUT ALAS, DONALD TRUMP WILL CEASE TO BE THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT IN A FEW HOURS… ‘ MAY I GET AN AMEN… SING HALLELUJAH!’”

President Trump began his administration with an argument over a lie, where he boasted about the size of the crowd at his inauguration. For four years, Trump has blathered and bluffed and bullied his way through an office for which he is utterly inadequate. But sooner or later, every president must face a supreme test, a test that cannot be evaded by blather and bluff and bullying, even though he tried to do so after loosing a free and fair election to, soon to be, President Joe Biden. That test has overwhelmed Trump. He didn’t rise to the challenge before him, not even a millimeter. Instead, he’s shriveling into nothingness. Now four years after this fo*l came onto the political scene, his administration concludes with the fact that the inauguration of Joe Biden will have more military guarding it than any in U.S history. More American troops are guarding the Mall in Washington than there is presently in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria combined. This single factor should register deeply with the American people and speaks to the miserror and misjudgment that has been made by Trump. Because of the disaster of Trump, America is taking a lead role in The Season Finale Pantomime of ‘How the Mighty Hath Fallen!’ Trump failed. He is failing. He will continue to fail. And Americans have paid for his failures. “BUT ALAS, DONALD TRUMP WILL CEASE TO BE THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT IN A FEW HOURS… MAY I GET AN AMEN… SING HALLELUJAH !’”

Things have fallen so far for Donald Trump, who is increasingly becoming a shrinking figure. After instigation an insurrection on the United States Capitol, Trump is leaving office with a lot less power than he had originally planned. Despite seeming to be impervious to the rules of political gravity, it turns out that Donald Trump cannot egg on an angry mob of his own supporters to violently rise up to attack the U.S Capitol and leave five people dead and pay no consequences just because he couldn’t accept the fact that he lost an election. Responsibility for the attack on the U.S Capitol falls upon Trump, whether he takes it or not. No matter how much he deflects and insults and snivels and whines this American catastrophe will forever be on his hands and on his head. The final two weeks of Trump’s term, the insurrection, followed by the American Congress impeaching him a second time, erased any lingering doubt that Donald Trump was an unprecedented presidency. “BUT ALAS, DONALD TRUMP WILL CEASE TO BE THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT IN A FEW HOURS… ‘ MAY I GET AN AMEN… SING HALLELUJAH !’”

Trying to articulate the chaos that Donald Trump brought to the American presidency in the last four years has become a herculean task. That is because the sheer chaos of his Presidential sojourn, his ethical ire and the grueling fusillades of linguistic insult he brought has been outrageous and defeated any clearheaded effort to take stock. With his utterances, he signaled that, unlike other politicians, he was not going to pay lip service to decency when law and order was concerned. As the leader of a developed democracy, his antecedence and antics in the last four years has been so deplorable, it has invaded the quiet landscape where understanding and reflection resides. In essence, if asked to define the presidency of Trump, one might as well characterize it as chaotic. He simply excelled in the deliberate breakdown of rules, decency and norms. “BUT ALAS, DONALD TRUMP WILL CEASE TO BE THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT IN A FEW HOURS… ‘ MAY I GET AN AMEN… SING HALLELUJAH !’”

Trump’s presidency has manifested a crude ultra-populist politics steeped in overt expressions of racism and morally and legally dubious methods of doing things. Ordinarily, models of behavior control adverse opinions and actions that are disagreeable, improper, and aggressive but Trump obliterated that by embracing those adverse opinions and actions. Seemingly without a care in the world, he assailed John McCain’s prisoner-of-war status, mocked a reporter’s disability, bragged about his sexual assaults against women, lashed out at the Pope and said horrific things about people. White supremacists, racists, and right-wing anti-Semites felt encouraged to venture out of the doldrums where they had lurked quietly for decades. Many of Trump’s remarks, of course, went far beyond chauvinistic bravado or admonitions to the dissipations of woke culture. Whether calling African nations “sh*thole” countries or consistently referring to a segment of the African American community as stupid, his deprecation of Black people, fed the culture’s ugliest sentiments and promoted racism and prejudice in America. “BUT. ALAS, DONALD TRUMP WILL CEASE TO BE THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT IN A FEW HOURS… ‘ MAY I GET AN AMEN… SING HALLELUJAH !’”

Honestly even those who supported him may admit that, as President, Donald Trump just didn’t know how to behave. He had an audacious contentment with self-dealing, he stroked the marrow of nepotism and he was so casually mendacious. Trump would mouth the slogan “America first,” but he hardly ever acted on it. It has always been “Trump first.” His business first. His devil spawn first. His excuses first. His pathetic vanity first. He would verbally assault journalists who weren’t brownnosing up to him and stormed out of interviews because he didn’t like the questions. He regularly insulted individual journalists and media establishments and erroneously branded their reporting as “fake news,” and even provoked aggression against the press at his mob-like rallies. In those rallies, he celebrated crowd violence and pushed wild conspiracy theories about his rivals. “BUT ALAS, DONALD TRUMP WILL CEASE TO BE THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT IN A FEW HOURS… MAY I GET AN AMEN… SING HALLELUJAH!’”

There is no doubt that Donald Trump’s doggedness on breaking rules at will stems from his narcissistic personality. He is like a big baby when he doesn’t get his way and would throw his toys out of the pram. And because he behaves impulsive, like a small child, he has always needed to win every argument, to convince himself and the global spectatorship that he is right. When facts encroach or restrictions prevent him from doing something he shouldn’t, he shouts, pouts, throws tantrum and insists he’s correct. It is unfortunate that he brought his enthusiasm to trample on the established ways of doing things, no matter how hardwired in his psychology, to invade his political program for America. It is unfortunate because Trump’s thoughtlessness of tradition and custom, mixed with his disrespect for the higher callings of his office has gravely injured the body politic of America. America is going to pay an extremely high price for taking this Bozo seriously in the first place and electing him as president.

“BUT ALAS, DONALD TRUMP WILL CEASE TO BE THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT IN A FEW HOURS… ‘ MAY I GET AN AMEN… SING HALLELUJAH !’”

Signals and oratory have never been superficial. They mean and ignite actions. While it is a given that Trump does not express himself clearly. Meticulousness is and will never be part of his lingo; He speaks English as if it’s a far Eastern language that he is learning from someone who started learning English yesterday. Thus, it is usually difficult to decipher the meanings from his word salads. However, once one decodes his vernacular, it’s easy to understand that his patterns of speech betray a man with guilty secrets to hide, and a beclouded mind. Underneath Trump’s abuses of taboos lay essential principles of his global perception and governing style. The first of those principles was the belief that rational and popular understanding was often greater to expert opinion, even on technical matters. This flaunting of common wisdom over expertise was tragic when it came to Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He made false claims, stigmatized Asian Americans and set a poor example by hosting super-spreader events in contradiction to his own medical expertise advise. His disdain for expertise, because he always knows best, made a hash of his foreign policy also. The way he conducted foreign policy betrayed and frustrated American allies and weakened America’s global influence. “BUT ALAS, DONALD TRUMP WILL CEASE TO BE THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT IN A FEW HOURS… ‘ MAY I GET AN AMEN… SING HALLELUJAH !’”

Looking back at the four years of the circus that Donald Trump conducted, it seems nearly impossible to imagine how his leadership lasted through his irresponsibility. Without even touching on the rape allegations against him or hush money paid to adult film actresses, it is a wonder how he survived four years and almost earned another four. But, what is known for sure is that Donald Trump is an instinctual fascist, a wannabe autocrat, a dictator and, after four years in power, he has been unmasked as an incredibly incompetent president. “DONALD TRUMP WILL CEASE TO BE THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT IN A FEW HOURS… ‘MAY I GET AN AMEN… SING HALLELUJAH!’”

More than most departing presidents, Trump faces an uncertain future. In one direction is criminal prosecution on many fronts and the spurt of his social banishment as a result of the Capitol riot he instigated. The other direction lies a political comeback in 2015.

One can only hope that Trump ceases to continue as a potent force and recedes as a bundle of bad memories. But for now, Tuesday, 19th of January 2021 at approximately 4:49pm GMT, we can all breathe a sight of relief because in just a few hours…, the World will hopefully be well rid of Donald Trump. “ MAY I GET AN AMEN… SING HALLELUJAH !’”