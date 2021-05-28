Programming is a well-paid job that requires a whole lot of analytical skills, training, motivation, willingness, a positive attitude and most importantly, consistency to become an expert, says Cloud Specialist, Nkemakolam Nnad.

Nnad describes a programmer as someone whose job description is to write code (syntax) that is understandable to computers to solve simple to complex problems or automated processes.

“You also need to pick the right programming language that suits the kind of job that you are applying for, because there are different kinds of programming languages like the low level language (e.g. machine language and assembly language) and the high level language (e.g. the procedural-Oriented Language, Problem-Oriented language and the Natural language).

“Each organisation works with the one that suits them, and you can pick the one that suits your company’s need and be determined to learn it,” he adds.

Challenges

Patience is required for this job and it takes a whole lot of time, effort, motivation and consistency. “So as a young person, you need to spend hours, learning programming. That is the only way to go. The problems/obstacles are even worse for Nigerians, because learning programming language requires constant light, laptop and constant internet connection” Nnad added.

For instance, as a Nigerian and one that was not born with a silver spoon, Nnad said he had to struggle to be a programmer. “I had to raise money to buy myself a laptop, spent nearly all my salary on internet and pay for courses. And because I was determined to learn programming, I spent a lot of my time learning it,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Profitability

Nnad says programming is lucrative anywhere in the world as nearly every company needs a programmer. It is also one of the highest paid jobs depending on the type of programming e.g. web programmer, cloud developer, engineer, system programmer and digital scientists among others are some of the highest paid, he said.

In Nigeria, for instance, Nnad says most youths who are programmers are well paid. “Most of my friends who are programmers are working remotely. Some of them have two to five well-paid jobs. Though based in Nigeria, they are working for companies in Canada, USA and Netherlands. In a month, they make nothing less than N1.3million,” he said.

He, however, noted that programmers who are fully employed by Nigerian companies are not well paid because most employers don’t understand the value of a programmer. “That is the main reason majority of us are traveling abroad or working remotely,” he said.

He urged those who aspire to be programmers, to put in effort, be determined to learn it and be consistent.