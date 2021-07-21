Eid el Kabir is a symbolic muslim festival celebrated annually with fun-fare and slaughtering of rams . It is a festivity marked with friends, relatives, families and well-wishers.

However, cut-throat price as a result of inflation has made cost of rams and other staple food difficult to purchase , robbing most celebrants of a luxury celebration.

Across Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Oyo among other states, my investigation shows a price increase across most goods and food items needed for the festival.

Some traders attributed the rise to insecurity in the north, the current weather as well as the Sallah festivities.

Those food affected due to high demands are: rice, beans, onions, frozen food, ram, oil, garri, yam, tomato and pepper among others.

According to a trader in Ile – Epo Market, Lagos, known as Mr Emeka, the price of rice was same as in January. Emeka said a bag of the long grain rice is N26,000 while the short grain is N24,000, describing beans as ‘hot cake’ and presently a rich man’s food.

“A bag of Oloyin beans is now N42,000 from N15,000 in January. A De rica is now N600, yet it was previously N400 this year. Drum beans was N250 but now N550 per De rica. White beans was N300 for a De rica but now N550. I think it’s because of what is going on in the north,” he said.

Chatting with a crayfish trader, Miss Esther, she explained to me that the increase in the price of crayfish is due to the fact that it is a rainy season and the fishermen find it and most sea food difficult to get.

Meanwhile, a consumer Mrs Taiwo, also attributed the price of pepper and tomatoes to the weather, saying when it rains heavily, the water flushes away pepper and tomatoes. She thinks by August or September there will be a reduction in price.

However, Muhammad Ali, who sells varieties of pepper and tomatoes at the Ibafo market, Ogun State said, “As at last week, tomato was sold at N22,000 . Today, when I went to buy, it was N18,000. Price of tomato is less now but its price cannot be predicted.”

According to Ogunbo Rasaq, the ram he bought at N50,000 last year now sells at N80,000 to N90,000 . He said most of his colleagues had to contribute to buy a cow in order to cut down on cost and have more meat.

Most of the celebrants I spoke to appreciated God for keeping them alive till this moment, even though times are hard. They called on the federal government to fight the challenges as they hoped for a better festivity next year.