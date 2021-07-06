In some parts of Nigeria, the pain of losing a husband is not compared to the stigma and outright rejection that follows.

Widows who are supposed to be shown sympathy and treated with love and care, are often treated as outcast and subjected to harmful practices by their late husband’s families.

A widow and mother of four, Comfort Okafor, who lives in Abuja with her children, shared her experience with her late husband’s family in tears.

She says, “I was forced to drink the water that was used to wash my late husband. I went through hell in the hands of the Umuada women in my husband’s community. After going through all that, I was dispossessed of my husband’s property, even the apartment where I was living in with my children, was taken over by my husband’s brother.

“They became even more brutal when I refused to be taken over by my husband’s brother, they accused me of killing their brother because of his property.

“They took over everything including my husband’s business not minding how I would take care of my children. But I thank God that I have a job, if not, maybe my children and I would have turned beggars,” she narrated.

Sadly, Comfort’s story is not different from that of many other widows, especially from the Southeastern part of the country.

However, in a bid to alleviate the plight of widows, the United Nations have set aside 23rd of June, every year as International Widows’ Day – to draw attention to the voices and experiences of widows and to galvanise the unique support that they need.

The theme of 2021 International Widows’ Day is “Invisible Women, Invisible Problems”. This highlights the fact despite the number of widows around the world, they have historically been left unseen, unsupported, and unmeasured in societies.

According to the UN, there are estimated 258 million widows around the world, and nearly one in ten live in extreme poverty.

This is even worse as armed conflicts, displacement and the COVID-19 pandemic has left tens of thousands of women newly widowed.

“The unique experiences and needs of widows must be brought to the forefront, with their voices leading the way.

“Now more than ever, this day is an opportunity for action towards achieving full rights and recognition for widows.

“ It further urged governments to take action to uphold their commitments to ensure the rights of widows as enshrined in international law, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Women Affairs did not mark this year’s International Widow’s Day, and so there was no commitment from the ministry.