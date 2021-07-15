For constituents of Obowo, Owerri North, Ikeduru, Oru West, Ezinihitte Mbaise and Ihitte Uboma, their voices may become unheard until their lawmakers are recalled from suspension at the Imo State House of Assembly.

Imo people were last Thursday, shocked with the announcement of the suspension slammed on six lawmakers for actions termed unparliamentary. The suspended are: Mr Kennedy Ibeh (APC Obowo), Mr Philip Ejiiogu (PDP Owerri North), Mr Uche Ogbuagu (APC Ikeduru), Mr Dominic Ezerioha (APC Oru west, Mr Anyadike Nwosu (PDP Ezinihitte Mbaise) and Mr Onyemaechi Njoku (APC Ihitte Uboma).

Perhaps the first sign of unrest in the Assembly was due to the perceived silence of the lawmakers after the attack on the country home of Ekene Nnodimele representing Orsu State constituency and his security guard who was beheaded in June.

The nationwide strike by Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) had grinded activities of the legislature to a near halt with only skeletal functions. However, after the announcement, Speaker Paul Emeziem was ferried out by security operatives, even as there was sporadic shooting, an action many termed unparliamentary.

While addressing newsmen, Emeziem in defense of the incident said “As far as I am concerned, there is nothing shameful or thuggery about what happened during and after the plenary on Thursday. Rather it was simply a strategic tactic to ensure orderliness and peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the suspension was necessary in order to protect the image, sanctity, peace and sustained progress of the House, saying it was “soft but adequate disciplinary measure against erring members which is enshrined in the rules of the House.”

But the suspended lawmakers do not perceive it so. Suspended Ikeduru member, Uche Ogbuagu (APC Ikeduru) told newsmen that no executive session was held, as the members had been waiting for the Speaker to announce the venue for the executive session.

While suspended Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo APC) in his message to constituents said “I also wish to enjoin those of us who have the relevant contacts to reach out to Mr Speaker, who is our brother from Onuimo, to take a second look at his action of today.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Emeziem announced the dissolution of all standing committees of the House and replacement of the Chief Whip, from Dr Arthur Egwim (APC Ideato North) to Mr Obinna Okwarra (APC Nkwerre).

A former lawmaker, Lugard Osuji explained that the implication of the suspension is that the affected constituents may not have a voice in the Assembly.

According to him, salaries must be paid but certain allowances may be stopped, noting that the offices of the suspended lawmakers may remain locked, while they will be restricted entry into the Assembly premises. He advocated for a political option at the law court which may take time.