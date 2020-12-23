BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI |

The Sarkin Yarbawan Funtua in Katsina State, Alhaji Murtala Sani Adeleke, has attributed the current insecurity in the North to backwardness, both in education and infrastructure development.

Adeleke, who spoke to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, after receiving two awards, Doctor of Science in Business Management, from the European-American University, and Ambassador for Peace award, from the Universal Peace Federation, added that the North is so backward, especially in taking care of their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The royal father also noted that the current insecurity in the region started showing the signs very long time ago, because of the increasing number of children, who were not taken care of by their parents.

“Insecurity in the north is something that did not start one day. It is something that has been showing us the signs for a long time. We know that the north is so backward in education, especially looking after our children. So, this thing has been in the lips of everybody and nobody took it serious. Now, those children have grown up and have nothing to do. So, this is what led them to this kind of a thing.”

Adeleke, who is also the Oba Yoruba of Funtua, advised Nigerians to always pray for their leaders to have the wisdom to end this challenge, instead of blaming one government or the other.

He continued: “For me, the solution to this insecurity is that we should all join hands to end it, because the government is already overwhelmed.

We should not leave it to the police, the army or other security agencies. We should give information to the security to help arrest the situation.”

While presenting the awards to the royal father, on behalf of the university and the federation, Professor Ichado Sunday of the University of Abuja, described him as an advocate of peace, a dispenser of knowledge, a tolerant human being, who associates with his subjects.