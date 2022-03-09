A coalition of aggrieved Nigerians yesterday demanded compensation for citizens whose vehicles were destroyed by the adulterated fuel recently imported into the country by some oil companies.

The group comprising the Movement for the Survival of Ethnic Nationalities in Niger Delta, Ex-Agitators for Good Governance and the Coalition of Civil Society Groups, decried the current hardship Nigerians are passing through at filling stations to get petrol also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

It described as unfortunate that Nigerians had been subjected to source for fuel under torturous conditions as long queues have persisted and the product is being purchased at an unnecessarily exorbitant price, in some cases as much as N700 per litre despite sleeping at petrol stations.

The national coordinator of Niger Delta Youth Council, Engr. Jator Abido, told reporters in Abuja yesterday that the losses and damage caused by the actions of the industry managers, especially the minister of state for petroleum resources Mr Timipre Sylva and the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mr Mele kyari cannot be overlooked because they have also put lives and businesses of Nigerians at risk.

Abido threatened to mobilise over 10,000 people from the Niger Delta region whose cars were damaged due to the bad product, to embark on a mass compensation collection at all NNPC outlets and facilities close to them within the Niger Delta as well as the cities of Abuja and Lagos.

He said, “As patriots, we have reviewed the situation and have discovered that certain persons occupying positions of trust and authority in the PMS distribution ecosystem have failed in their responsibilities and duties to Nigerians.

“We cannot sit and continue to watch as Nigerians suffer from the incompetence and ineptitude of certain individuals occupying government offices, who have aided these acts of sabotage.”

“Our meticulous findings have revealed that this unfortunate event portends the ability to cast aspersions on the credibility of President Muhammadu Buhari, who since assumption of office, has made tremendous efforts to make persistent fuel scarcity a thing of the past in our nation.

“To remedy the hardship and damage suffered by several Nigerians, we loudly add our voice to the calls by several well-meaning Nigerians and groups and ask the federal government to take steps to ensure that owners of vehicles and machines damaged as a result of the contaminated fuel are adequately compensated to mitigate their sufferings.