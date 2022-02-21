As Nigerians continue to bear the brunt of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) importation into the country, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs); Competent Governance For Accountability And Civic Trust (CGACT) and Global Gender Safety and Moral Development (GGSMD), on Monday, demanded an independent investigative body to be inaugurated to unravel the cause and actors involved.

In a statement jointly signed by Amb. Godwin Erheriene and Amb Omoba Micheal, and read at a press conference held in Abuja, the CSOs also raised issues surrounding the blame game around the importation of the adulterated fuel.

According to the statement, prior to the present fuel scarcity experienced in the country, similar situation in the past has been reported with methanol presence in PMS, which shows that PMS importation had always met the required specifications by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, until now.

The statement also expressed concern that obviously something was not right given the NNPC’s indictment of MRS, Oando, Duke Oil, and Consortium Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U as being responsible for importing the adulterated fuel, which resulted to the present fuel scarcity being experienced in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

They noted that the indicted companies shipped the bad fuel to Nigeria from Antwerp-Belgium.

The statement reads in part, “If the government wants to get to the root it, then NNPC will not be the judge its own case. An independent body should be set up to look into the causative factors of scarcity in order to exenorate the innocent one and punish the guilty. From my standpoint, NNPC cannot feign ignorance.

“It will interest the public to know that amongst the companies supposedly accused of adulteration, Duke oil is a subsidiary of NNPC, meaning that NNPC is also an accomplice to the adulteration of the fuel because the presence of Methanol was in all the cargoes including their subsidiary.

“Now, at the loadport in Antwerp-Belgium by AmSpec Belgium indicated that the gasoline complied with Nigerian Specification. This further means that the adulteration commenced on Nigeria’s shore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An eyewitness reports that the importers have their own inspectors which also confirm the specifications at arrival.

“NNPC quality inspector including GMO, SGS, Geocham and G&G conducted test before discharge also showed that the gasoline met Nigeria specification. This said cargoes were equally certified by an inspection agent appointed by Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority (NMDRA).

“To solve a puzzle, one must give in to logic. The ongoing brouhaha between NNPC and the marketers is a reflection of a judge presiding over his own case.

“Now let’s take a logical and objective look into the fuel scarcity so that the real culprits behind the adulteration of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) will be fished out.

“Prior to this fuel scarcity, the reason for the scarcity has never been the presence of Methanol.

“So the question will be this: who will benefit more from an adulterated fuel between NNPC, The Marketers and Amspec? So other questions are these: Did the imported PMS meet NNPC specifications? Because the specifications are given to the suppliers both at loading port and discharging port in here in Nigeria; Was the product duly tested and cleared by international cargoes inspectors? If the answer to the above is yes, then why was the discharging of these products from the mother vessel into daughter vessels and finally discharging same to the various depots directed by NNPC?

ADVERTISEMENT

“The above questions are food for thought. NNPC should not shift the blame through the projection of the marketers as the trigger of fuel scarcity.”