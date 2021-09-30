Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said bad governance and lack of social justice are the major reasons why insecurity is thriving in Nigeria.

Speaking at the National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja, the governor said inequity, and lack of social justice are some of the causes of insecurity in the country.

The governor who spoke on the theme: “Governance, Security and Sustainable Development in Africa,” said no sustainable development can happen in a country where there seems to be signs of lack of social justice and some people still feel marginalised.

Speaking further on lack of equity in Nigeria, Wike faulted the northern governors for opposing a president from the south east and stated that there was nothing wrong for south easterners to demand for presidency after complaining of marginalisation.

The governor said for there to be equity and seemly act of social justice, zoning of critical position like the presidency should be encouraged so that one section is not marginalised and neglected.

He also criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for saying that since 97 per cent of his votes came from a certain zone, it was fair for the zone to benefit more than the zone that gave him three per cent votes.

According to him, the president speech should not have come after he has won election since he is now the president of the whole country and not a zonal president.

Speaking on the leadership challenges in Africa, the governor said Africa’s progress towards suitable development is dependent on getting the leadership system right.