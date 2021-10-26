Hundreds of passengers were yesterday stranded along Mkpani-Ekori, Ikom Calabar Highway due to a bad road which caused passengers and motorists to be on the road in the last 24 hours.

The passengers who were trapped on the bad spot complained of suffering on the spot.

According to Mr Sampson Ojang, who complained bitterly due to the bad road linking Ikom and some major cities in the state.

Ojang called on both the state and federal governments to address the situation before issues get out of hand so that the economy of the state is not grounded.

One of the youth leaders in the adjoining communities of Mkpani Mr. Lekam Okoi, said bemoaned the economic loses faced by the community as many traders from Calabar, the capital city of Cross River who before now used to throng the road to their community to buy agricultural produce to be sold to residents of Calabar metropolis have made a U-turn due to the bad road.

At the bad spot, there were long queues of petroleum tankers trapped by the bad spot due to a failed culvert that caused two trailers fully loaded with goods from both directions to and fro to be trapped at the bad spot causing the traffic hold up to spill from both directions.

Reacting on the issue, the chairman, Cross River State branch, National Union of Road Transport workers NURTW, Efa Edet Essien decried the horrible condition of the nation’s roads, particularly in Cross River State stressing that the sorry nature of the roads was responsible for breakdown of many vehicles.