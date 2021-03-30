By Chinelo Chikelu, Abuja

Bada Murya, a six months digital writing fellowship for young writers of northern Nigeria origin has opened calls for submissions from young northern writers of creative and non-creative literature between ages 18 to 35, with an 80 per cent slot for female writers.

Literally translated to ‘Give Voice’ Bada Murya is aimed at using the powers of narration/storytelling to change the stereotyped narrative of northern Nigerian youth as drug-addled, unemployable and canon-fodder for extremist ideologies, to that of socio-economic potential. It also aims to connect northern narratives to a global audience in order to empower its new generation of storytellers who are committed to changing the northern narrative, and explore storytelling as a tool for social change.

‘‘There is a strong tradition of literary, cultural and artistic production from the north, and we are happy to contribute to it. For a region as beleaguered by stereotypes as it is by poor leadership or extremist ideologies challenging the prevailing narrative is important,” said Creative Africa’s, Creative Director and poet, Efe Paul Azino.

Open to writers of fiction as poetry, playwriting, and non-fiction the fellowship will feature top notch literary figures as facilitators including Abubakar Adam Ibrahim (author Season of Crimson Bloom), Aisha Osori (Love Does Not Win Elections), Wana Udobang (performance poet), Dike Chukwumerije (performance poet), Titilope Sonuga (poet), and Azino himself.

10 selected fellows will participate in a three months intensive craft shaping and insight workshop, and three months of one-on-one mentorship. Original works produced in the fellowship will be compiled and published in an anthology, while the fellows gain an all expenses paid trip to the 2021 Lagos International Poetry Festival, and featured in the festival’s special showcase.

Deadline for submissions is April 10, while the fellowship begins from May 2021 to October 2021.