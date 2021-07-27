Team Nigeria’s Dorcas Adesokan was defeated by Spain’s Clara Azurmendi in her opening game in the women’s singles event of the badminton events at the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games.

The Group C game decided inside the Musashino Forest Plaza court in Tokyo, Adesokan lost 0-2 (10-21, 2-21).

The 23-year-old will go on to face An Seyoung of South Korea on Tuesday evening at the same venue.

This will be in another Group C fixture, which will determine her progress in the competition.

Nigeria’s pair of Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo Opeyori on Monday suffered their second defeat in the badminton men’s doubles event.

The Nigerian pair were outclassed by Denmark’s duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen 2-0 (7-21, 10-21) in their second game of the competition played at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo.

The Nigerian duo scored four points with service in the first game, while the more dominant Danes had 17 points from service.

In the second game the Danes had 11 points scored with service, while the Nigerians had none despite their improved overall rally against their more experienced opponents.

The Nigerian duo had on Saturday lost their opening match to the Japanese pair of Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 2-0 (2-21, 7-21).

Nigeria will now play the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) pair of Ivan Sozonov/Vladimir Ivanov in their last match on Wednesday.

A total of 16 men’s doubles pairs were drawn into four groups with the top two from each group proceeding to the quarterfinals.