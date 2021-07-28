Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu has approved the renovation of 36 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state as part of efforts to improve healthcare service delivery, the state commissioner for health, Alhaji Jafar Muhammad, has said.

“The renovation of the PHCs is under the auspices of the ‘Saving One Million Lives Programme’ in the state aimed at achieving universal healthcare coverage for all in the 225 wards of the 21 local government areas of the state,” Muhammad told journalists in Birnin Kebbi, yesterday.

Muhammad said no fewer than 134 PHCs had so far been revitalised to achieve universal healthcare coverage and improve the quality of healthcare services at the grassroots level.

“The renovation of the 36 PHCs is going to improve healthcare services at the grassroots level in order to revitalise all primary healthcare centres in 225 wards in the state.”

“So far, in his quest to improve the lives of people, especially at the grassroots level, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, has revitalised and improved the quality of service in 134 PHCs.

” There will be additional 36 PHCs to be renovated and revitalised under the auspices of the ‘Saving One Million Lives’ programme,” he added.

While expressing optimism that the renovation of the PHCs would bring about quality service, Muhammad said that as part of the renovation, the PHCs would have a functional pharmacy, water system and laboratories, among others.

The commissioner commended the governor for his invaluable support to the ministry in its efforts to deliver quality healthcare services to the people of the state.