Governor of Kebbi State Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved N5 million for the newly elected leadership of the women wing of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The gesture, according to him, is to enable the new executive members of the women wing of the NLC to carry out activities for its members.

This was contained in statement issued yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital by the acting head of service, Safiyanu Garba Bena.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor while congratulating the new leadership of women wing in NLC also wished them successful tenure in office.

He advised the new leadership to shun violence and rancour as well as protest capable of tarnishing the image of the union and causing friction between the government and the union in the state.