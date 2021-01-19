By KABIR WURMA |

Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has released the sum of N2.4billion to Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to embark on various projects that will benefit the communities in the various constituencies of the state.

The funds, which were approved by the State House of Assembly, are to actualise Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu’s campaign promises at the various constituencies he visited during his 2019 second term campaign rallies.

Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Alhaji Nura Usman Kangiwa who made this known to newsmen at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi further explained that his Ministry has gotten N732million out of the total approved funds.

According to him, his ministry will spend N4.6million for water and electrification projects across the state.

He noted that in the area of water, his ministry would construct and renovate water schemes and renovate also the faulty schemes which was done by the previous governments.

On the electrification of the state, he said his ministry would supply new transformers to various towns and villages in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

Kangiwa also disclosed that the sum of N24million would be spent in the construction and renovation of earth dams across the state noting that other Ministries, Departments and Agencies would soon make their intended projects known to the public.