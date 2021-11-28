Kebbi State Governor Senator Atiku Bagudu and his counterparts from Jigawa and Sokoto states, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar and Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal respectively on Saturday commended Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi for developing infrastructure and improving the welfare of the people in Ekiti State.

The governors spoke at different Ekiti communities, while commissioning road projects initiated by Governor Kayode Fayemi to mark the third anniversary of his administration.

The projects commissioned were the Ijan-Igbemo-Ilupeju, Aramoko-Erinjiyan and Oye-Ayede-Isan-Otun roads.

In his address, Governor Tambuwal called for unity among diverse Nigerians for radical development, saying development of any nation doesn’t recognise parties, ethnicities and religions.

Tambuwal, a governor elected under the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) had while commissioning the Aramoko-Erinjiyan road stressed the need for Nigerians to relate and associate freely with one another irrespective of their political persuasions religion and ethnicity.

“The fact that good governance knows no political party makes me come down from Sokoto State to celebrate with my brother, Governor Fayemi to commission this road.

“You can see how we relate with each other and ourselves, it is about our people. Road infrastructure has value addition in the lives of our people, this is a good road project.

“Governor Fayemi even said it was constructed by a local contractor, this is good because we have to build the local contactors even when we patronise the multinationals.

“This road is important for the growth of agriculture, tourism , commerce and transport. We also know the value of Ikogosi warm spring in the tourism development of this country. This road will make it easy for us to access the tourism for people all over the globe, this is nothing but good governance.’’

Governor Bagudu while speaking on the development and party politics, said: “We are very proud of the achievements of Governor Fayemi in Ekiti. He has initiated quality projects that can stand the test of time for his people and this is a hallmark of a good leader.’’

Fayemi in his address, said the road projects were executed as part of the fulfilment of his electioneering campaigns in 2018 to the people of Ekiti State that he would make road Infrastructure a priority.