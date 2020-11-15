BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

The Convener of Save Nigeria Group and the Serving Overseer, The Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC),Pastor Tunde Bakare has condemned clampdown on #EndSARS protesters , saying their accounts should be unfrozen .

Pastor Bakare while speaking in his church at an occasion to mark his 66th birthday and his wife 60th birthday spoke on the topic “The youth of the nation are the trustees for prosperity”, maintained that such action may trigger the youths to embark on another protest.

He said there was the need to return to the drawing board in the wake of the EndSARS protests, “I have observed with keen interest the policy actions and positions taken by national and sub-national governments to address the broader issues of youth development in Nigeria, from the prompt disbandment of SARS, to the N75B Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (N-YIF) launched by the federal government, as well as the appointment of young Nigerians on panels of inquiry set up by various state governments. I commend these actions by the federal and state governments. They have, to an extent, been forced to self-reflect and align with the times.

“Truth be told, this season of our national life requires deep humility, sobriety and deliberate thinking through, both by the government and the governed, in order to ensure that our plans, policies and actions are weighed before they are implemented to avert the re-occurrence of our most recent crisis.”

He appealed to those calling for stricter regulations on social media to desist from it.

He stated that any political group that takes the social media savvy Nigerian youth for granted does so at its own risk or peril.

“This is why I strongly advice the power blocs, including the South West Governors who are calling for stricter regulation of social media, to desist from doing so.’’

“…the fact that some persons have deployed this tool [social media] in ways that have been less than honourable does not justify the attempted clampdown on freedom of speech by some legislators who major in minors.’’