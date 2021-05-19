Nigeria’s sole representatives at the ongoing Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Kigali, Rivers Hoopers of Port Harcourt, face an uphill task when they face Tunisia’s US Monastir in their second group game on Thursday.

The Nigeria’s team needing to win to stay in contention for honours, will have to work harder and dig in deep into their strengths to overcome US Monastir, having lost their first group game to Patriots of Rwanda 83-60.

On their part US Monastir, who had a good first game beating Madagascar’s GNBC 113-66, boast of five U.S.-based players and are already the tournament’s crowd favourites.

Speaking ahead of a crucial second game, CoachOgoh Odaudu urged the club supporters to put behind the ‘bad loss’ against home side Patriots in the first game played at the Kigali Arena on Sunday.

Odaudu admitted that his side was “really bad” against the Patriots and failure to continue the first quarter momentum paved the way for Patriots to capitalize on their lapses.

“Sunday’s game was very bad for us, we started off very well, and unfortunately we could not keep up the tempo and match the Patriots side.”

Odaudu who is part of the Nigeria Men’s Basketball Team coaching staff, believes beating an home-side in the first game of a competition was an herculean task.

“It is not easy playing the home team in the very first game of the tournament.”

Setting sights on the next game, Odaudu said, the team saw how their next opponent, Monastir pummeled GNBC on Monday, but he believes all hopes are not lost.

“We are now working towards the game against the Tunisian side, we were opportune to go watch them play against GNBC and we saw the blow-out loss.”

He continued: “We were still able to pick out a few things that we need to work on. All hope is not lost, we will have to go out there and give a very good fight”.