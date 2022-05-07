A presidential aspirants under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Bala Mohammed, has attributed the problems of Nigerians to lack of governance, understanding and conspiracy.

Bala who is the governor of Bauchi State disclosed this in Màkurdi during his visit to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom where he formally intimated him of his ambition to contest for the president of Nigeria.

He said if elected, his government would embark on leadership recruitment that would include all sections of the country”

He said; “Some of the things happening in Nigeria are because there is no government or governance, someone once said foreigners were brought into the country during election, and the foreigners did not leave, they are still here, so if elected, we must work with state governors to secure our country.

“I have assembled people from diverse cultures, languages and backgrounds who are well experienced and knowledgeable and we will work in a manner that no part of the country will be excluded, every section will have a role to play, all the vacant positions will be filled without nepotism and exclusion”

Governor Bala described Benue as a state that has advantage in the country in terms of agriculture, adding, “If we don’t foster harmony as to facilitate farming and community relations, then we are destroying the country.

“I am very much aware how the Benue State governor has been battling with insecurity, I want to tell you that we will work together, we cannot because of one or two persons be suffering and destroying our national and collective heritage, no! security is key,” Bala added.

He said; “ I also understand the country very well we know the perception that is abating and mitigating against the unity of the country and when elected we will handle it headlong. We are also aware of the feelings of other sections of the country and they need a bridge like me.”

While describing Ortom as the only outspoken opposition governor on issues of maladministration in the country, Governor Bala promised to make the governor proud if elected following the mutual understanding they have for the benefit of all.

Responding, Ortom who commended Bala for the visit said as a seasoned administrator, a journalist, senator, minister and now a governor, the Bauchi State governor had all it takes to become the president of Nigeria.

He said as members and leaders of the PDP they have joint responsibilities to rescue, rebuild, and take the country from the bottom where the APC had taken it, to the top.

He commended Bala for his various contributions and passion for the development of the country and urged him to dwell on issue-based campaign.