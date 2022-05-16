Bauchi State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Senator Bala Mohammed, over the weekend, lobbied delegates from the South East to support his emergence as the party’s flag bearer on May 28.

According to a statement by his media team, the aspirant met with delegates in Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu.

The statement quoted Mohammed as telling the PDP faithful that “I am presenting myself for election and I seek your support but if I don’t win, I will support the eventual candidate of PDP because we have to rescue Nigeria.”

The governor also told delegates in Enugu and Ebonyi that he would run an inclusive government if given the party’s mandate and win the 2023 presidential election.

The statement added that while addressing hundreds of party delegates from Ebonyi and Enugu, he called on the delegates to join him in retrieving, rescuing and renovating the country with knowledge-based solutions.

He said: “We are delighted by the enthusiasm and cooperation expressed by the delegates of FCT, Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi,” he said. It’s incredible how the delegates effortlessly connect with my powerful message of hope and national recovery with each region and group contributing their quota to that effort. My presidential campaign is an unstoppable movement with no doubt about it.”

If given the party’s mandate, Bala said he will help in tackling the myriads of problems facing the country. “I am a visionary leader who is fully prepared for national sacrifice, who is tried and trusted and whose compelling life journey and exposure as a journalist, civil servant, senator, minister and governor have equipped me with the skills set to tackle the myriad of frightening problems this clueless APC administration has bequeathed to the nation. Under my watch as the president, I will leverage the nationalistic instincts inherent in Nigerian citizens to drive national development both from the individual and from the community in a vertical and horizontal manner.”

In Anambra the delegates brainstormed about the personality of the aspirant long after he had left. Bala Mohammed, a Nigerian politician was born on October 5, 1958. He is currently the Governor of Bauchi State. Prior to becoming the Governor of Bauchi State, he was the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2010 to 2015. He is a ranking member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).