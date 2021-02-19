By Kucha Jeremiah, Abuja

National Secretary, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-cultural Association, Engr Saleh Alhassan, FIMC described the governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed as ‘Courageous Northern Leader’.

Alhassan in a statement said the governor’s intervention on the ongoing raging herders/farmers conflicts is to simply put the conflicts within the proper context devoid of the current politicization, with hope to finding sustainable solution rather than playing to the gallery.

He described Mohammed as the “only lone voice among his peers in the North to come out openly in the defense of the Fulani pastoralists that are being persecuted across many states through enactment of negative obnoxious laws against their means of livelihoods and the issuance of illegal eviction notices from their places of abode against the constitutional provisions.

“Mohammed has treaded where angels are scared to tread in the past. He has taken what every politician will consider as political risk in the past by holding divergent views where others have failed or chicken out. So his current position on the herders/farmers conversation is

not strange or out of context,” he said.

Describing Mohammed as detribalized politician, Alhassan said in 2010 when President Umaru Yar’Adua was incapacitated, despite threat from the cabals Bala Mohammed went ahead to invoke the “Doctrine of necessity”, where Vice President Goodluck Jonathan then was made acting President. This he said was because the governor believes in

the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria as one indivisible country.

Alhassan said the governor should be applauded for providing purposeful leadership particularly to the north at this trying moments in our nation’s history. “Those attempting to silence him are only

undertaking an exercise in futility as majority northern masses, particularly the pastoralists have seen a leader and savior at this critical time and are solidly behind him”.

He said that Govenor Bala has refused to be like his counterparts, the governor of Benue State, Mr Samuel Ortom whose only achievement according to him is raising ethnic militia and gang leaders that have been unleashing mayhem in the state and creation of obnoxious anti-grazing laws; and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State who he said has proven to be a disgrace to the legal profession by creating an ethnic militia (Amotekun) that is now unleashing terror and mayhem on innocent herders and northerners living in the south-west.