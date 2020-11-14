Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa came into national political limelight when he was elected as the Second Republic Governor of Kaduna State in 1979. Not just that. He made history as the first democratically elected Governor to be eased out of office via the impeachment process. His misfortune was that he was seen to have been elected on the wrong political platform- the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) then led by the notable nationalist, the late Alhaji Aminu Kano. Matters were even more complicated for the new governor for two main reasons.

One, Kaduna was the regional capital of the old North that hosted the mythical, assumed powerful Kaduna Mafia made up of the mainly disciples of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello and their cronies. They desperately needed to control the apparatus of power in that region to prove that the late Sardauna, even in death, was still politically relevant. After all his contemporaries, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo controlled the East and West respectively.

This group who then dominated the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), considered an affront that a fringe party produced the Governor. Two, things got tighter for Alhaji Balarabe when his party failed to win enough seats in the House of Assembly which was controlled by the NPN. It was only a matter of time before the bubble burst.

NPN had felt that since it could not win the office, it could, at least, manipulate the occupant to do its bidding. The party wanted to use its majority in the House to control the Governor. That was resisted and impeachment became a matter of course. Alhaji Balarabe attempted to use the courts to try to undo the wrong visited on him.

But the federal might controlled by the NPN applied every means, including arresting and detaining him, to ensure that the impeachment stuck. It did. Unfazed, the Spartan Mallam continued his life as the enfant terrible of Nigerian politics, a rebel with a cause.

He maintained that posture till the end. A Marxist, Balarabe continued in active politics in spite of the impeachment and was, in the Fourth Republic, a leader of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), a coalition of opposition parties. Not minding his fame and prominence, he opted for an austere lifestyle like his mentor, the late Aminu Kano.

He was close to the poor and down-trodden at the grassroots whose friendship he deliberately cultivated. President Muhammadu Buhari in his condolence message to the family of the late politician, acknowledged this disposition when he said that he “will be sorely missed by all Nigerians, who have diligently followed his antecedents as a voice for the voiceless.”

According to the President, he reflected the passion and vigour that heralded Nigeria’s independence, which steadily translated into activism for a return to democracy at the height of military interregnum. His nationalistic fervor was also recognised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo who, in his tribute to the fallen statesman, noted that Balarabe brought renewed activism, verve and resourcefulness to bear on the nation’s polity.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufa’i also in his tribute said that his predecessor in office will be remembered as a progressive politician who tried in his time, as Governor, to expand the horizons of opportunity for the ordinary people. Similarly, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), in its tribute, said that Balarabe devoted his to the struggle to improve the life of the ordinary Nigerian; he was the last man standing in the war against corruption, exploitation and dictatorship. The salient point to note about this eminent Nigerian is that he was a committed ideologue. His leftist inclination defined him and his political affiliations.

Not for him the despicable bread and butter politics that is the trend among the political class. His steadfastness and the courage of his convictions marked him out as one politician who can be relied on by the lowly class under any given circumstance. He was a consummate nationalist who stood firm on the side of equity and justice.

Balarabe spoke truth to authority without minding whose ox is gored. At any forum he found himself, the late former Governor addressed the rot in the Nigerian economic system which he maintained was based on narrow self-interest, with a disabling level of corruption, theft and waste of public resources. He was born on August 21, 1936 in Kaya, Kaduna State, studied at Zaria Middle School and at the Institute of Administration, Zaria.

An accountant by training and profession, Balarabe was variously an accounts clerk and a school teacher. Along his career path, he held various managerial positions related to accountancy while studying at different colleges in London to gain additional qualifications. This newspaper joins his family, friends and associates to wish him peaceful repose.