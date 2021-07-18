Leon Balogun was on target as Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw by Arsenal in their pre-season friendly at the Ibrox on Saturday afternoon,

Balogun flicked the ball superbly with his head back across goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and into the back of the net in the 14th minute.

New signing Nuno Tavares equalised for Arsenal nine minutes later.

Read Also: Belgian Super Cup: Genk Bank On Onuachu To Beat Club Brugge

Arsenal conceded from another set-piece 15 minutes from time when Cedric Itten nodded home Glenn Middleton’s corner.

Eddie Nketiah levelled scores for Arsenal again in the 83rd minute.

Balogun was replaced by Nathan Patterson after the break.

His international teammate Joe Aribo was not named in the squad for the game by manager Steven Gerrard .