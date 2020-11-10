By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja |



Bamboos include some of the fastest-growing plants in the world, due to a unique rhizome-dependent system. This rapid growth and tolerance for marginal land make bamboo to be sought after as a versatile raw material in several manufacturing sectors of different economies globally and as a viable candidate for afforestation, carbon sequestration and climate change mitigation.

Currently in Nigeria, bamboos are being utilized at the industrial level for toothpick production, although there is one or two floor and wall tiles manufacturing facilities in the country.

It is also used for scaffolding. Bamboo is also gaining prominent attention in construction of houses in many parts of the country. At local level, bamboo is used in the South-East and South-South states by farmers as yam stakes and in the handicraft industry to make special items, such as cups, decorative objects, baskets etc. The use of bamboo as fuelwood is very common in some parts of Edo and Delta states. In many rural communities where bamboo is available in abundance, it is used in making fences around compounds.

Apart from these, several other uses exist, though on a relatively small scale. For instance, there are some situations where bamboo is used as poles for aerial antenna, electrification, rafters, fishing traps, etc. However, it needs be stated that all the current uses of bamboo in Nigeria only form a fraction of its potentials in the industrial sector. Given the desired attention, bamboo can become a major industrial raw material, not only for the domestic market, but also for export.

Speaking on other economic uses of the bamboo tree, the chairman of pulp and paper group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Princess Okeowo, said multifunctional application of bamboo could be tapped by several industries in Nigeria, stating an area of immediate concern is the utilization of bamboo as a substitute or complimentary raw material to wood, most especially in the wood products sector. This, according to her, is because most of the wood-based panels producing companies have closed operations since the mid-2000s as a result of unprecedented and uncontrolled deforestation which has led to the over exploitation of economic wood species in our forests.

“Ply bamboo and various other types of bamboo panels/composite boards, particle boards, etc have been developed, most especially in China. These products are increasingly being utilised in building and bridges construction and in furniture making. In view of its properties, the use of bamboo in the textiles, electrical, electronics, chemical and pharmaceutical industries as well as in the food industries is expanding. Another increasingly important use of bamboo is in production of bamboo reinforced cement concrete for construction purposes. The bamboo-cement reinforceed material has replaced steel in the construction of concrete slabs, beams, electric posts, etc.

“In addition to this, bamboo can be used for pulp and paper production and production of engineering materials. Its use in the pulp and paper industry was demonstrated in the 1990s by the Nigeria Paper Mill, Jebba, before it was discontinued. The chemical, textile, food and pharmaceutical industries can also use bamboo for various products,” she added.

Speaking on the health benefits, Dr. Nneka Okpala, pointed out that many nutritious and active minerals, such as vitamins, amino acids, flavine, phenolic acids, polysaccharide, trace elements and steroids are now extracted from bamboo culm, shoot and leaf globally, saying many of these have anti-oxidation, anti-aging, anti-bacterial, and antiviral infection properties, adding, consequently, bamboo is valuable in health care delivery and can be processed into beverage, medicines, pesticides and other household items such as toothpaste, soaps, etc.

She also said some materials extracted from bamboo are used in fresh flavour and preservation of food, adding a bamboo shoot which is vegetable, is free in pollution, low in fat, high in edible fibre and rich in several minerals.

Okpala further said it functions well in removing sputum, enhancing digestion, relieving toxicity, improving dieresis and it is often used for healing swollen tissues or edema and abdominal disease in which watery fluids collects in cavities or body tissues. The shoot also contain saccharine, which can resist little mouse tumor and also has anti – aging elements.

“Research has also shown bamboo charcoal as one of the base materials for human health, from water treatment to its uses as shield from electro-magnetic radiation. With its high growth rate, wide range of applications and high re-newing ability, bamboo resources can occupy a significant position in the 21st century as a versatile and important raw material in Nigeria. It can save Nigeria trillions of naira in foreign exchange equivalent if adequately and sustainably developed for industrial use in the country,” she added.

In a recent chat with journalists, the director-general of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof. Hussaini Doko Ibrahim, opined that bamboo production and utilization in Nigeria is largely uncoordinated with many untapped potentials, adding the council in collaboration with stakeholders commenced on taxonomic characterization of the existing bamboo species in an attempt to upgrade the bamboo economy and accord it a strategic role in the national industrialization strategy, employment generation, rural development and poverty reduction.

According to him, since different species have specific uses, this step is fundamental to determining the appropriate use for the Nigerian-grown bamboo.

Ibrahim also said the council had commenced a detailed inventory and quantitative assessment of bamboo clumps in addition to coordinating the characterization of Nigerian bamboo species so as to determine their industrial potentials, adding the anatomical, physical and chemical properties of local bamboo species are being analyzed to determine the suitability of the existing bamboo species for various uses.

“The council from time to time, obtains information on modern technology for producing globally competitive new generation bamboo products which are disseminated to investors in Nigeria. This is important as some investors are currently producing bamboo wall and floor tiles including toothpicks locally. To facilitate this, the council some few years ago, brought Prof. Zhu Zhuaoa, an International Bamboo and Rattan (INBAR) expert in China to Nigeria in collaboration with Gamla Group in Asaba, to assess local bamboo resources. The group also met with members of the wood and wood products sector of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and discussed the importance of developing bamboo for use in the sector,” he said.

He averred that an encouraging development that might assist in moving the nation’s bamboo bio economy forward was the registration of the Association for Bamboo Development in Nigeria (ABDN), a non-governmental organization committed to the promotion of bamboo as a viable resource for sustainable economic diversification, wealth creation, employment generation, youth and community development as well as environmental protection.

The RMRDC pointed out that the council was collaborating with the association to produce a roadmap for bamboo industry development in Nigeria.

“The council is willing to support prospective investors in bamboo industry by providing technical assistance, planting materials and any other relevant information in any part of the country. Presently, the council is interacting with the Furniture Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria on the production of plybamboo, etc., in the country as most of the pioneer integrated wood base panel industries are now moribund.

“As a result of this, efforts are being put in place to establish industrial bamboo plantations in collaboration with interested members of the group. Apart from supplying bamboo for conversion to plybamboo, etc, this initiative will lead to job creation, sustainable industrial development and wealth creation for farmers,” he added.